Live on KBVO: Westlake eyes spot in 6A state semifinals vs. Cibolo Steele

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake is three wins away from another 6A state championship. The defending 6A-Division 2 state champs will play Cibolo Steele in the 6A-Division 1 region finals on Saturday at Round Rock’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

You can watch the game between Westlake and Cibolo Steele live on KBVO-TV or KXAN.com, starting at 2 p.m.

Westlake (11-0) has aced every test thrown in front of it during the 2020 season, blowing out opponent after opponent on their way to an undefeated record. The Chaparrals are outscoring opponents 627-51 this season.

How to find KBVO