Live on KBVO: Westlake battles North Shore in 6A state semifinal showdown

Westlake vs Leander football (KXAN photo_Todd Bynum)_367942

KATY, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake believes it’s the best of the best in Texas high school football. The Chaparrals will have their chance to prove it Saturday in the 6A state semifinals.

Westlake, the defending 6A-Division 2 state champions, will go up against the back-to-back 6A-Division 1 state champions, Galena Park North Shore in the 6A-D1 state semifinals in Katy on Saturday. You can watch the game on KBVO-TV or KXAN.com, starting at 2 p.m.

Westlake (12-0) hasn’t faced a true challenge this season on its way to an undefeated season. The Chaparrals are outscoring opponents 661-51 this season. North Shore (14-0) has been equally dominant. The Mustangs have played only one single possession game this season.

The winner will face the winner of Southlake Carroll and Duncanville in the 6A-Division 1 state championship next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

How to find KBVO

  • Virtual: Channel 14
  • Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
  • Grande: Channel 18 or 818
  • Suddenlink: Channel 12
  • Google Fiber: Channel 8
  • AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

