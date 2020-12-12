Live on KBVO: Dripping Springs-Georgetown battle in 5A playoffs opener

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown and Dripping Springs will start their state playoff campaigns on Saturday at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.
You can watch the UIL 5A-Division 1 playoff game live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Georgetown (8-1) is returning to action for the first time in three weeks after its regular season finale against Weiss was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Weiss program. Dripping Springs (8-3) is looking to rebound after a 70-63 loss to Seguin last week to end the regular season.
Georgetown enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak with its only loss to district champion Cedar Park in October.
Dripping Springs finished as co-district champions of 12-5A with Canyon and Seguin.
How to find KBVO
- Virtual: Channel 14
- Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
- Grande: Channel 18 or 818
- Suddenlink: Channel 12
- Google Fiber: Channel 8
- AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007