Live on KBVO: Dripping Springs-Georgetown battle in 5A playoffs opener

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hutto vs. Georgetown football on Sept. 15, 2017_546003

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown and Dripping Springs will start their state playoff campaigns on Saturday at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.

You can watch the UIL 5A-Division 1 playoff game live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Georgetown (8-1) is returning to action for the first time in three weeks after its regular season finale against Weiss was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Weiss program. Dripping Springs (8-3) is looking to rebound after a 70-63 loss to Seguin last week to end the regular season.

Georgetown enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak with its only loss to district champion Cedar Park in October.

Dripping Springs finished as co-district champions of 12-5A with Canyon and Seguin.

How to find KBVO

  • Virtual: Channel 14
  • Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
  • Grande: Channel 18 or 818
  • Suddenlink: Channel 12
  • Google Fiber: Channel 8
  • AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss