Live on KBVO: Dripping Springs-Georgetown battle in 5A playoffs opener

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown and Dripping Springs will start their state playoff campaigns on Saturday at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.

You can watch the UIL 5A-Division 1 playoff game live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Georgetown (8-1) is returning to action for the first time in three weeks after its regular season finale against Weiss was canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Weiss program. Dripping Springs (8-3) is looking to rebound after a 70-63 loss to Seguin last week to end the regular season.

Georgetown enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak with its only loss to district champion Cedar Park in October.

Dripping Springs finished as co-district champions of 12-5A with Canyon and Seguin.

How to find KBVO