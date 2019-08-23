Matthew McConaughey announced as part-owner of Austin FC with 3 other Austinites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Matthew McConaughey was announced as one of four Austinites who are now part-owners of the Austin FC Major League Soccer team.

Two Oaks Ventures, the parent company that owns the rights to operate Austin FC expanded ownership to include McConaughey, Eddie Margain, Marius Haas and Bryan Sheffield.

“Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin,” McConaughey said in a press release. “The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multi-cultural, creative and diverse cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city’s culture and future.”

LIVE TWEET: "This is about legacy for me… This is an investment in my children and our city’s future and our children’s future. It’s something I want to outlive me and outlive my children" – @McConaughey #AustinFC| #AustinFCTogether — Austin FC (@AustinFC) August 23, 2019

McConaughey was also announced as the Minister of Culture for the team. During a Friday press conference, he iterated that the MLS team will have a good relationship with the University of Texas at Austin athletics.

Other co-owners of the team come from top positions in the technology and energy sectors in Austin.

Margain is a technology entrepreneur and founder of PIXIU Investments. Haas is the COO of Dell technologies and Sheffield is the founder and Executive Chairman of Parsley Energy.

“This group knows and loves the city of Austin and the beautiful game,” said Austin FC majority partner and CEO, Anthony Precourt. “I can’t think of anyone better to help us realize our ambitions as a soccer club for this entire community.”

On Wednesday, Austin FC gave a State of the Stadium update announcing it planned to break ground on the planned stadium at McKalla Place on September 5. Construction is expected to be completed by Spring 2021.