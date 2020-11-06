LIVE FRIDAY: Undefeated Westlake faces Akins in district meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake is back in action on Friday night, taking on Akins as the regular season rounds into the stretch run. The Chaparrals and Eagles will meet at south Austin’s Burger Stadium in a district matchup.

Westlake (5-0) looks to continue its run of impressive results with the UIL 6A state playoffs looming. You can watch Friday’s game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com at 7:30 p.m.

The Chaparrals haven’t played a game decided by less than 46 points, blowing out each of their first five opponents. Westlake’s defense has allowed 13 total points with three shutouts. Meanwhile, the offense led by junior quarterback Cade Klubnik has scored more than 50 points in every regular season game.

After picking up an early season, non-district victory against Cedar Creek, Akins (1-5) is struggling to find a win during district competition.

