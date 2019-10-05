LIVE BLOG: Texas silences crowd with late score for 21-14 halftime lead

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (KXAN) — The last time the Longhorns went to Morgantown, they were fighting for bowl eligibility. Texas defeated Will Grier and the Mountaineers in 2017 for the sixth win of the season.

The expectations around the program are much different for this trip.

Texas and West Virginia will kick off just after 2:30 p.m. at Milan-Puskar Stadium Saturday.

There’s no doubt the Mountaineers will be fired up for this one. This is their biggest home game of the season and are starting to consider the Longhorns a rival in the Big 12.

A few hours before kick in Morgantown @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/0JkyNw7qpc — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) October 5, 2019

Live Blog

West Virginia first possession

What happened: The Mountaineers couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. After a personal foul on defensive back B.J. Foster and a pass interference on D’Shawn Jamison. West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall let it rip to Sam James for a 44-yard touchdown.

You figured the Mountaineers would test the Longhorns secondary early and they did with some success

Score: West Virginia leads 7-0

Texas first possession

What happened: The Longhorns offense had its chance to respond. They put themselves in bad third down situations three times and Sam Ehlinger converted every time. They couldn’t convert on another third down conversion settling for a 42-yard Cameron Dicker field goal attempt. Dicker missed it wide left feeding the West Virginia crowd frenzy.

Score: West Virginia leads 7-0

West Virginia second possession

Texas was able to silence the crowd for a moment. Sophomore linebacker Dele Adeoye notched the first interception of his Longhorns career on an errant pass from Austin Kendall. Adeoye took it back to the West Virginia 27-yard line.

Score: 7-0 West Virginia

Texas second possession

What happened: Sudden change means go for it all. On the second play of the drive, Ehlinger went deep looking for big-bodied receiver Malcolm Epps. Epps came down with it in the back of the end zone for the Longhorns touchdown. This is Epps’ first touchdown of his Texas career.

Score: Tied at 7

West Virginia third possession

What happened: The Longhorns stopped West Virginia on a three-and-out, but they missing B.J. Foster for the remainder of the game. Foster crashed down hard on a pass play in the flat to to Kennedy McKoy. Foster appeared to be shaken up and was attended to by the medical staff in the Longhorns injury tent. The play was reviewed for targeting on Foster, but it was overturned.

INJURY REPORT

The Longhorns are dropping early in this contest. Molly McGrath of ESPN provided an injury report from the sideline. Keaontay Ingram reportedly was pointing to his neck, B.J. Foster’s injury is to his shoulder and Kris Brown left the game with a thigh injury in first drive of the first quarter.

The Longhorns are so beat up in the secondary. Safety Brandon Jones and cornerback Kobe Boyce are the only healthy players in the unit that were expected to have an impact at the start of the season.

End of the 1st: Tied at 7

West Virginia 5th possession

What happened: West Virginia T.J. Simmons broke off an explosive play for 44 yards thanks to some poor Texas tackling. The five play, 60 yard drive ended with an Austin Kendall one-yard touchdown run.

This has definitely turned into the trap game for Texas.

Score: West Virginia leads 14-7

Texas 5th possession

What happened: After each West Virginia touchdown, the Longhorns have responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Ehlinger led the Longhorns on an 11-play, 69-yard drive for the equalizing touchdown. Senior receiver John Burt caught the touchdown pass from Ehlinger. It’s only Burt’s second catch of the season.

Score: Tied at 14

West Virginia 6th possession

What happened: Evan Staley missed a 36-yard field goal to keep the score even at 14.

Texas 6th possession

What happened: The Longhorns grabbed their first lead of the game after the missed West Virginia field goal. Cade Brewer made a great play on the ball for a 25-yard reception during the series. Ehlinger scored just his second rushing touchdown of the season on a 13-yard run.

Score: Texas leads 21-14

Final possession of first half

West Virginia will receive the ball first to start the second half. Head coach Neal Brown ran a lot of clock in the final possession only to settle for a 47-yard field goal attempt. Staley missed the kick so we go to the half with Texas leading 21-14.