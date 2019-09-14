LIVE BLOG: Texas takes show on the road to Houston against Rice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns wrap up non-conference play in Houston against Rice Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

Technically, this is the first road game of the season for Texas, but Houston isn’t exactly enemy territory. Texas coach Tom Herman will be bringing the UT program to Houston for the second time since he left the University of Houston in 2016.

Texas defeated Missouri in the Texas Bowl at the end of the 2017 season at NRG Stadium.

The Rice Owls are still looking for their first win of the season after losses to Army and Wake Forest. It’s a program going through transition with second-year head coach Mike Bloomgren.

Texas allowed 471 passing yards last week to LSU. Don’t expect the Longhorns’ secondary to be tested as much with Rice mostly focused on running the football.

Injury Report

Texas WR Collin Johnson has been ruled out against Rice with a hamstring injury. Defensive backs B.J. Foster (hamstring) and DeMarvion Overshown (back) are also out for Saturday night’s game, as previously reported by Texas.

