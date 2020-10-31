LIVE BLOG: Oklahoma State leads Longhorns 14-7 after 1st quarter

STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in Stillwater to take on No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns (3-2, 2-2) are in need of a statement win — this would certainly qualify.

Texas also needs to win to keep any hope of playing in the Big 12 Championship game. Three conference losses would pretty much mean the end of any title hopes.

It’s mostly meaningless, but the Longhorns have played 19 games on Halloween and are 15-2-1 in those contests. Texas snapped a four-game losing streak to Oklahoma State with a 36-30 win last year in Austin. The Cowboys have won seven of the last 10 games in the series.

Follow along for news, notes and analysis in our live blog below.

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN









Live Blog

Pregame: Oklahoma State is going with the all-black uniforms on Halloween. Texas will be in its “Icy-Whites”. Oklahoma State won the toss and deferred the option to the second half.

The Longhorns offense will be on the field first.

Longhorns 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Texas running back Bijan Robinson busted out for a 24-yard run out to near midfield, but that’s the only spark for the Longhorns offense. Five plays and a punt for Texas. Oklahoma State will start their drive at their own 14-yard line.

Oklahoma State 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Oklahoma State’s opening game script looks good. OSU receiver Tylan Wallace caught two passes for 39 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown reception. OSU pulled out a reverse that worked well on the Longhorns defense. Braydon Johnson gained 19 yards to get into the red zone. Jacoby Jones was flagged for a personal foul – roughing the passer penalty.

Score: Oklahoma State leads 7-0

Oklahoma State 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: After a three-and-out by the Longhorns offense, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders gives Texas a gift. Sander fumbled the second down snap at his own 15-yard line and Jacoby Jones recovers for the Longhorns. Texas will start the drive in the red zone with a prime opportunity to tie this game at 7.

Longhorns 3rd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Keaontay Ingram puts Texas back even with the Pokes on a one-yard touchdown run. It took three plays for the Longhorns to punch it in from the OSU 15-yard line. Receiver Jake Smith caught his first pass of the game on a nine-yard reception.

Note: Ingram looked to be limping as he walked back to the sideline. The broadcast appeared to show an ankle injury for the Longhorns running back.

Score: Tied at 7

🤘 @TexasFootball takes advantage of the turnover to tie it up! pic.twitter.com/dQWz5vnKI1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020

Oklahoma State 3rd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Longhorns coach Tom Herman has been pleased with his defense’s pressure rate even if they haven’t gotten home for sacks. Texas entered the game with seven sacks this season. They added two to that tally on this drive. Joseph Ossai and Jacoby Jones sacked Sanders to force the OSU punt.

Oklahoma State 4th drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Oklahoma State tormented the Longhorns secondary on three straight pass plays. LD Brown broke out for 32 yards on a third down screen play. Landon Wolf was wide open on a 25-yard reception. Landon Wolf scored on a five-yard reception after OSU used a rub route to perfection, knocking two Longhorns defensive backs out of the play.

Score: Oklahoma State leads 14-7 after 1st quarter