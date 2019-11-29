LIVE BLOG: Longhorns and Red Raiders trading touchdowns, game tied at 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns need a boost going into the regular season finale teetering on a .500 season for the second season in the the last three. Texas Tech won’t be playing in a bowl game so this is a prime opportunity for the Red Raiders to wreck the Longhorns and build more positive momentum going into the offseason under first-year head coach Matt Wells.

Texas has fallen apart on the road at Iowa State and Baylor in back-to-back weeks with the offense being the main culprit for the failures.

Last week against Baylor, Texas didn’t score a touchdown until the final minute of the fourth quarter in a 24-10 loss to the No. 11 Bears. On the injury front, senior receiver Collin Johnson will not play, but sophomore running back Keaontay Ingram is dressed out and appears ready to go after an ankle injury last week.

It’s Senior Day for 16 Longhorns Friday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Team captains Devin Duvernay, Zach Shackelford, Brandon Jones, Malcolm Roach and Johnson will be making their last playing appearances at home.

This series has been decided on the road in recent season. Texas Tech has won two straight in Austin. The Longhorns have won two straight in Lubbock.

Senior Day Gallery















Live Blog

Texas first possession, first quarter

What happened: The Longhorns opened with three straight run (Ehlinger, Duvernay, Ehlinger) for two first downs, but the drive was killed when Ehlinger took a 5-yard sack on the next play. Ingram received his first touch of the game on an option pitch that netted six yards. Chris Naggar punted for the Longhorns.

Tech first possession, first quarter

What happened: Texas Tech is the fifth Longhorns opponent to score a touchdown on their opening drive of the game. Tech quarterback Jett Duffey threw a great ball in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown pass to KeSean Carter. The Longhorns defense didn’t look any different than it has for most of the season — giving up good yardage on first down putting the opponent in good situations for most of the series. 11 plays and 80 yards on the drive.

Score: 7-0 Texas Tech leads

Texas possession, first quarter

What happened: D’Shawn Jamison is a playmaker that knows how to play the game. Jamison busted through on the kickoff for a 34-yard return. The Longhorns quickly moved down the field highlighted by a 20-yard gain from Ehlinger to Devin Duvernay. But…Texas faced a fourth-and-1 at the Tech 20-yard line and didn’t convert on a QB sneak. Tom Herman makes the wrong choice near the red zone again as Texas turns it over on downs.

Tech possession, first quarter

What happened: Duffey carved up the Longhorns defense for a second series. SaRodorick capped off the drive with a touchdown run, but Duffey has been great going 8-for-11 with 91 yards and a touchdown. The Tech QB played well last year in his start against the Longhorns, but several turnovers stopped the Red Raiders from winning the game. If he takes care of the ball, it’s going to be a long day for the Longhorns defense (no surprise).

Score: 14-0 Tech leads

Texas possession, first quarter

What happened: The Longhorns haven’t been able to get out of their own way during the first quarter. Ehlinger hasn’t thrown an incompletion while mixing in 36 yards on the ground. Texas tried to stop themselves on this drive twice with a holding penalty and offensive pass interference, but were able to make up the deficits. On third-and-2 at the Tech 10-yard line, Ehlinger scrambled for the Longhorns first touchdown of the game. Shockingly, Cameron Dicker’s extra point was blocked.

Score: 14-6 Texas Tech leads

🤘 @TexasFootball gets on the board thanks to this TD run by @sehlinger3! pic.twitter.com/5e09Prajcr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2019

Tech possession, first quarter

What happened: Senior defensive end Malcolm Roach got himself a big sack on third-and-8 while fighting off an obvious holding penalty (that wasn’t called). Roach threw Duffey hard to the ground forcing Tech to punt from its own 14-yard line.

Texas possession, second quarter

What happened: It took Texas 15 minutes, but they finally look like they’re awake. Explosive plays quickly moved the Longhorns offense down the field for the game-tying touchdown. Roschon Johnson started the drive with a 10-yard run, but took a nasty hit while on the ground. Freshman receiver Marcus Washington made a great play after the catch to gain 16 yards. The big play came on a deep ball to Duvernay down the sideline for 33 yards to the Red Raiders 3-yard line. Daniel Young capped off the drive with a touchdown run. Ehlinger faced a heavy blitz on the two-point conversion to tie the game but dropped it in the bucket to Duvernay for the conversion.

Score: Tied at 14

Tech possession, second quarter

What happened: KeSean Carter is catching everything on the Texas secondary. Carter handled Caden Sterns in one-on-one coverage for a 52-yard gain down to the Longhorns 3-yard line. The Texas defense just put together one of its best series of the season holding Texas Tech out of the end zone on four attempts. On fourth down, Tech went for the fade on freshman Kenyatta Watson and Watson played it perfectly knocking the ball out of the Tech receiver’s hands.

Texas possession, second quarter

What happened: Part of why Tech opted to go for it is because if they didn’t convert, it would leave the Longhorns in terrible position at the 3-yard line. The Longhorns gained only one yard. After a bad Chris Naggar punt and 15-yard kick catch interference penalty on Montrell Estell, the Red Raiders got it back at the Texas 24-yard line.

Tech possession, second quarter

What happened: Two plays and a touchdown. Duffey went to Erik Ezukanma who made a great play on the ball for a touchdown.

Score: Tech leads 21-14

Back and forth we go!@TexasTechFB retakes the lead thanks to this Erik Ezukanma TD catch. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UvNBOSUxL8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2019

Texas possession, second quarter

What happened: One play and a touchdown. Texas will sorely miss Devin Duvernay next season. He flat out burned the Red Raiders secondary on a post down the middle of the field. Ehlinger placed the ball perfectly for the catch and the 75-yard touchdown. Duvernay has 1,200 yards receiving and eight touchdowns this season.

Score: Tied at 21