LIVE BLOG: Kansas State scores first on blown assignment for 7-0 lead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns host No. 20 Kansas State with the hopes of still making a run at the Big 12 Championship.

To even have a chance, Texas has to beat a group of confident Wildcats coming to Austin on a three-game winning streak.

The Longhorns will have several injured players back in the line up. Defensive backs Caden Sterns, DeMarvion Overshown and B.J. Foster are expected to play.











Live Blog

First quarter, Kansas State possession

What happened: Oh man, Texas’ defense doesn’t look like it corrected mistakes after the first drive of the game. On third and five from their own 30, Skylar Thompson found a wide open Malik Knowles down the left sideline. UT safety Brandon Jones whiffed on the tackle and Knowles was off to the races for a 70-yard touchdown.

Score: Kansas State leads 7-0