LIVE BLOG: Longhorns running all over Kansas State for 31-17 halftime lead

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KXAN) — The Longhorns are trying to stop the distractions. Kansas State is trying to stop the bleeding. Both teams in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game between the Longhorns and Wildcats can heal nagging issues with a win.

Two Longhorns team captains, Sam Cosmi and Caden Sterns, opted out of the remainder of the season to focus on their pro football futures this week. The criticisms of head coach Tom Herman are growing louder as the fanbase calls for his job after failing to reach the Big 12 championship game.

Injury update – DB Jahdae Barron (back), DB B.J. Foster (hamstring), RB Keaontay Ingram (ankle) and DB Jalen Green (ankle) are out for Saturday’s game, according to Texas Athletics.

View of Kansas State's Bill Snyder Family Stadium before the Texas-Kansas State game on Dec. 5, 2020





Live Blog

The Longhorns won the coin toss and deferred their option to the season, meaning Kansas State will start on offense first.

Kansas State 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Strong start for the Texas defense with solid tackling. Kansas State faced a 3rd-and-11 — Chris Brown made the tackle in the middle of the field for a seven-yard gain, forcing a Kansas State punt.

Longhorns 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Freshman running back Bijan Robinson registers his first college rushing touchdown on a 12-yard option pitch from quarterback Sam Ehlinger. The Longhorns were methodical on a seven-play drive highlighted by a 32-yard reception by Jordan Whittington. The game script worked perfectly for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on an impressive opening drive score.

Score: Texas leads 7-0

First career touchdown for @Bijan5Robinson 🤘@TexasFootball is off to a strong start against K-State pic.twitter.com/UmJ9l4Oqsy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

Kansas State 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Kansas State was able to get its ground game with misdirection. QB Will Howard ran for 28 yards on the first play of the series with nothing but open space in the middle of the field. Longhorns D’Shawn Jamison dropped an interception on an inaccurate throw by Howard, but Texas was able to stall the drive at the 34-yard line. Blake Lynch’s 53-yard field goal attempt hit off the upright, falling no good. Kansas State is still scoreless.

Longhorns 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Cameron Dicker hits a 28-yard field goal after missing the potential game-tying attempt last week. Dicker doesn’t get any of the blame for missing a 57-yard field goal just wide, but good to get him back on track this week. The Longhorns drive stalled at the Kansas State 11-yard line.

Score: Texas leads 17-0

Kansas State 3rd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Welcome to the defensive stat book, Jerrin Thompson. Will Howard didn’t see Thompson lurking over the middle, creating an easy interception for the true freshman. Thompson picked off the pass at the 24-yard line and returned it to the Kansas State 3-yard line.

Longhorns 3rd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: One play after the interception, Roschon Johnson bullies his way into the endzone for a massive Longhorns lead. That’s Johnson’s third rushing touchdown of the season.

Score: Texas leads 17-0

Kansas State 4th drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Round Rock product Deuce Vaughn has made his mark against his hometown team. Vaughn is a strong candidate Big 12 newcomer of the year and he scores his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, dodging three Longhorns tacklers on his way to a 19-yard touchdown. Great pass break-up by Chris Brown on defense to thwart an excellent pass by Will Howard earlier in the drive.

Score: Texas leads 17-7 at the end of the first quarter

THE DEUCE IS LOOSE!@C_Vaughn22 pulled out the video game moves for this @KStateFB TD 🕹🔥 pic.twitter.com/RV8748QADp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

Longhorns 4th drive, 2nd quarter

What happened: Bijan Robinson is on the board again with his second career rushing touchdown. Robinson carried the ball three times on a five play quick strike for the Longhorns, picking 48 rushing yards. Robinson ran 30 yards for the touchdown. He has 60 yards on four carries and two touchdowns.

Score: Texas leads 24-7

Kansas State 5th drive, 2nd quarter

What happened: Blake Lynch connects on a 47-yard field goal after missing his first attempt. Joseph Ossai stopped a promising Wildcats drive with a nine-yard sack of Will Howard.

Score: Texas leads 24-10

Longhorns 5th drive, 2nd quarter

What happened: Five drives and five scores for the Longhorns with four touchdowns and a field goal. The running backs have all four touchdowns on the day. Roschon Johnson runs for seven yards and the score. Johnson has carried the ball six times for 47 yards and two scores.

Score: Texas leads 31-10

These @TexasFootball RBs are having themselves a day 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Jij30dn9iD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

Kansas State 6th drive, 2nd quarter

What happened: Devastating error by Kansas State’s Will Howard at his own 25-yard line. Howard botches the hand off in an attempt to give the ball to Deuce Vaughn, but it appears Vaughn wasn’t expecting the hand off. The result — the ball drops and Longhorns defensive end Jacoby Jones recovers at the Kansas State 16-yard line.

Longhorns 6th drive, 2nd quarter

What happened: Longhorns offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter suffered a serious leg injury and was carted off the field. Kerstetter is a senior team captain from San Antonio. Kerstetter has played in 38 games, starting 29 during his Longhorns career.

Cameron Dicker missed a 30-yard field goal attempt, keeping the game at 31-10.

Kansas State 7th drive, 2nd quarter

What happened: Deuce Vaughn is back at it for the Kansas State offense. Vaughn accounted for nearly half of Kansas State’s yards on an 80-yard touchdown drive as the Wildcats fight to stay in the game. Vaughn has 102 total yards and both Kansas State touchdowns.

Score: Texas leads 31-17 at halftime