LIVE BLOG: Keaontay Ingram scores late in first half for 17-13 Texas lead

FORT WORTH (KXAN) — Texas better be ready for the TCU’s top notch defense. The Horned Frogs sport the best run defense and the second best passing defense in the conference.

The Longhorns defense doesn’t appear to be a confident bunch after allowing 48 points and 560 yards to Kansas at home last week. Texas survived the game with a Cameron Dicker field goal for the 50-48 victory.

Texas hasn’t won at Amon G. Carter Stadium since 2013 being outscored 74-14 in their last two games in Fort Worth.

TCU will be motivated dealing with a two-game losing streak. The Longhorns are struggling with injuries in the secondary.

Defensive backs Caden Sterns, Chris Brown, Josh Thompson and DeMarvion Overshown have all be ruled out for this contest.

Live Blog

TCU first possession, first quarter

What happened: This drive was a big boost to a Texas defense that desperately needed some confidence. TCU converted on its first third down conversion, but the Longhorns defense held near the 50-yard line to force a TCU punt

Texas first possession, first quarter

What happened: Texas head coach Tom Herman normally goes for it on fourth and short situations in the red zone. He didn’t follow the trend during Texas’ first possession settling for a 21-yard Cameron Dicker field goal. Texas drove 80 yards in five minutes.

Score: Texas leads 3-0

TCU second possession, first quarter

What happened: The Longhorns snagged their 13th turnover of the season on a Max Duggan interception. Brandon Jones played the middle of the field and Duggan likely didn’t see the senior safety on a deep ball. A blindside block penalty on freshman Tyler Owens erased a 40-yard return placing the ball at the Texas 12-yard line.

Texas second possession, first quarter

What happened: Sam Ehlinger threw his second interception in as many weeks deep in his own territory. Linebacker Garret Wallow got the pick. The Horned Frogs are set up in the Longhorns red zone at the 20-yard line. This is Ehlinger’s fourth interception and sixth forced turnover by the TCU defense this season.

TCU third possession, first quarter

What happened: Another win for the Texas defense being placed in a difficult situation. The Longhorns stopped TCU for a three-and-out. Jonathan Song kicked a 20-yard field goal to tie the game.

Score: Game tied at 3

TCU fourth possession, second quarter

What happened: Defensive tackle Keondre Coburn took a bad penalty that extended the TCU drive. Coburn was called for roughing the passer on a third down at the Texas 46 yard line. With new life, TCU took five plays to get into the end zone. Max Duggan floated a pass down the middle of the field and receiver Pro Wells caught it for a 24-yard touchdown. On further evaluation, it feels like Texas safety Montrell Estell should have been able to make a play on the ball to prevent the completion.

Score: TCU leads 10-3

Texas fourth possession, second quarter

What happened: It took four plays for the Longhorns to equalize the score. Devin Duvernay made a great play on an Ehlinger deep ball down the right side. With Duvernay’s speed, the TCU defense didn’t have a chance to catch up on the 47-yard score.

Score: Game tied at 10

Texas fifth possession, second quarter

What happened: The Longhorns got a gift on the ensuing kickoff. Jalen Reagor fumbled the ball on the return near the 25-yard line. Byron Vaughns forced the fumble. The Longhorns couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.

Cameron Dicker missed a 26-yard field goal to the left. It looked like Dicker’s plant leg slipped right before he kicked.

Score: Game tied at 10

Texas seventh possession, second quarter

What happened: Keaontay Ingram was wide open in the flat and Ehlinger executed the throw for a 17-yard touchdown pass. The big play of the drive came on third and 16 from their own 11-yard line. Collin Johnson made an unbelievable catch on the right sideline for a 25-yard gain. The catch was reviewed and confirmed. Devin Duvernay followed with a 28-yard reception to the TCU 36. After falling behind 10-3, the Longhorns have scored 14 straight points.

Score: Texas leads 17-10

TCU eighth possession, second quarter

What happened: Griffin Kell nailed a 52-yard field goal after Texas head coach Tom Herman used a timeout to try and ice the TCU kicker. The field goal attempt that was stopped for a timeout missed badly, but didn’t count.

Score: Texas leads 17-13