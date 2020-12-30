LIVE BLOG: UT running back Bijan Robinson looks electric, leading Texas to 14-0 lead on Colorado

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are closing out the 2020 season in San Antonio at the Alamo Bowl.

Back for the second straight season, Texas will face the Pac-12 conference’s Colorado in this version of the Alamo Bowl. Last season, Texas defeated the Pac-12’s Utah 38-10 in the game.

Colorado will be playing only its sixth game of the season with the Pac-12 regular season schedule not kicking off until November. Colorado started the season 4-0 before losing its regular season finale to Utah. The Buffaloes are playing in their first bowl game since 2016 — an Alamo Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

The former Big 12 foes, Texas and Colorado, will be meeting for the first time since a 2009 conference contest, which the Longhorns won in Austin.

View of San Antonio’s Alamodome Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

The midfield view of the 2020 Alamo Bowl. Texas takes on Colorado (Andy Way/KXAN)

Colorado 5th possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Oh my, Alfred Collins. The freshman defensive lineman from Bastrop has a new nickname in my book — “Big Cat” Collins. Collins has his first interception, snatching an attempted screen pass out of the air.

We're in the Matrix 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gqXvHoDJ2c — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 30, 2020

Texas 3rd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Bijan Robinson is introducing himself to college football tonight. Robinson has 105 total yards and two touchdowns. Robinson busted through the left side for 50 yards on his fifth carry of the game. Two plays later, Ehlinger hit Robinson and the freshman did the rest on a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Here’s a look at Robinson’s 50-yard run.

Score: Texas leads 14-0

Colorado 3rd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Colorado saw its first sustained success on offense, but DeMarvion Overshown read Noyer’s eyes perfectly and intercepted the pass around the UT 10-yard line. It looked like Noyer had a receiver open down the middle, but he went outside — which was the wrong decision.

Texas 2nd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Colorado’s defense limited the damage against the run and stopped the Longhorns offense on 4th-and-1 from the Colorado 39-yard line. Roschon Johnson took the option pitch to the outside, but it was a great defensive play by the Buffs to stop Johnson short.

Colorado 2nd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer is off target to start this game. Four passes, three incompletions for Noyer. Colorado goes three-and-out for the second straight series and will punt.

Texas 1st possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Freshman running back Bijan Robinson is ready to roll for the Longhorns offense. First carry of the night — 27 yards to the Colorado 47. On the next play, Sam Ehlinger hit Joshua Moore for 39 yards, putting Texas in scoring position at the 8-yard line. Robinson closed out the drive, hitting the corner and just reaching over the goal line for the touchdown.

Robinson had 35 rushing yards on the first series.

Score: Texas leads 7-0

Colorado 1st possession, 1st quarter

What happened: The Longhorns front six/seven is shifting pieces around tonight. Colorado wasn’t clicking on that first drive. Quick three and out capped off by an incompletion on 3rd-and-8. Buffs will punt.

Kickoff

Here we go! Colorado will start on offense.

8:10 p.m.

KXAN’s Roger Wallace is in the booth for the Alamo Bowl. Here’s a look at the crowd just before kickoff.

15 minutes before kick. Allowing 11k in Alamodome. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/pHDBHTwRIo — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) December 30, 2020

8 p.m.

The game was supposed to kick off a little after 8 p.m., but kickoff has been pushed back as ESPN waits for the conclusion of the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma State and Miami. We’re likely looking at an 8:10 or 8:15 p.m. start time.

7 p.m.

KXAN has confirmed that Texas will be missing 18 players from its normal two-deep depth chart for the Alamo Bowl. Multiple Longhorns opted out before the bowl game including: Joseph Ossai, Sam Cosmi, Caden Sterns, Taquon Graham and Brennan Eagles.

Colorado will also be missing a handful of starters for the game.

6 p.m.

Former Texas Longhorns football coach Fred Akers died on Dec. 7 at the age of 82. The team will honor Akers’ life and contributions to the program at the Alamo Bowl with a sticker on the back of each players’ helmet.

The Longhorns’ Instagram page posted a picture of quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s helmet with the “FA” sticker on the back just below the state of Texas sticker.