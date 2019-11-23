LIVE BLOG: Baylor strikes first on long TD run for 7-0 lead

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns are still in search of their first signature win of the season. No. 14 Baylor can lock up a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over Texas Saturday afternoon.

Texas will be without some key contributors. Senior receiver Collin Johnson and sophomore defensive back B.J. Foster have been ruled out for Saturday’s contest.

The Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) currently own a four-game winning streak over the Bears. Baylor’s last win in their series came in 2014.

Live Blog

Baylor first possession, first quarter

What happened: Two plays into the game, Baylor busted off an explosive play on the Longhorns defense. Chris Platt ran 44 yards after the Charlie Brewer pass, but fumbled near the Longhorns 20-yard line. Platt’s knee went down on top of D’Shawn Jamison as Jamison forced the fumble. Chris Brown recovered for Texas.

Texas first possession, first quarter

What happened: Sam Ehlinger saved the day several times. Ehlinger wasn’t ready for a snap on first down and the ball bounced 15 yards behind him, but he was still able to recover and lob a completed pass to Malcolm Epps for a seven yard gain. The Longhorns were forced to punt at the Baylor 43 yard line after a 10 play drive for 38 yards.

Baylor still hasn’t allowed a touchdown on the opponents first possession this season.

🤘 @sehlinger3 is out here making lemonade out of lemons for @TexasFootball. pic.twitter.com/XLUmTGgRx7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 23, 2019

Baylor second possession, first quarter

What happened: The Longhorns defense stiffened up after allowing two Baylor first downs. DeMarvion Overshown forced a tackle for loss on first down. On third-and-nine, Brewer hit Platt on a wide receiver screen, but he came up two yards short. At least through two series, the Texas defense has been able to put pressure on Baylor QB Charlie Brewer keeping him uncomfortable in the pocket.

Texas second possession, first quarter

What happened: Baylor is living up to its billing as the best defense in the Big 12. Yards aren’t coming easy for the Longhorns. Texas picked up a first down on a 15-yard Ehlinger scramble, but couldn’t pick up another first down. Texas punter Chris Naggar is putting the Longhorns defense in a tough spot after a 19-yard punt. Baylor will start at the 50-yard line.

Baylor third possession, first quarter

What happened: Baylor strikes first using a smart, effective way to run the football. John Lovett scored on a 28-yard run on the first play of the second quarter with a convoy of pulling offensive lineman leading the way. Baylor is using the numbers game to get an advantage with blockers on the Texas defense. Seven play, 50-yard touchdown drive.

Score: Baylor leads 7-0

Texas possession, second quarter

What happened: Last week, the Longhorns severely struggled early against Iowa State with several three-and-outs. So far, the Texas has been better…slightly. They picked up at least a first down on each of the first three possessions, but it’s still a goose-egg on the scoreboard. The Longhorns had their first three-and-out of the game on their fourth possession.

Score: Baylor leads 7-0