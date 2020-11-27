LIVE BLOG: Texas punches early for 10-7 lead on Iowa State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When No. 20 Texas hosts No. 15 Iowa State on Friday morning at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium, both sides know what’s at stake. The winner is in position to play for the Big 12 conference championship and the loser will be on the outside looking in.

It’s Senior Day for the Longhorns, which will likely be the final home game for quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Before Friday’s Longhorns game against Iowa State, UT Athletics unveiled a statue honoring the football program’s first Black letterman, Julius Whittier.

The 12.5-foot statue now stands in the north end of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium and commemorates the legacy of Whittier, a Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member and a national champion with the Longhorns in 1970.

Below is our live blog. Follow along with news, notes and analysis.

Live Blog

Iowa State won the toss and deferred the option to the second half. The Longhorns will start on offense.

Longhorns 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: The Longhorns are feeding freshman running back Bijan Robinson early. Texas opened the game with three straight carries to Robinson for 12 yards. On the fourth play, Sam Ehlinger took a shot deep, connecting with Brennan Eagles for 59 yards down to the ISU 4-yard line. The Cyclones held at the goal line after Robinson carried the ball down to the one. He was stopped for a two-yard loss on second down and an attempted swing pass to Robinson in the flat fell incomplete on third down. Cameron Dicker came on for the 20-yard field goal for a 3-0 Texas lead.

Score: Texas leads 3-0

Big play from Sam to Brennan. Results in a field goal.



Texas 3, Iowa State 0 pic.twitter.com/plzlCSiNeu — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 27, 2020

Iowa State 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Perfect series for the Texas defense. The Longhorns stopped talented running back Breece Hall for a loss on first down and forced an incompletion on second down. On third down, Joseph Ossai put pressure on Brock Purdy forcing a short completion and a punt from the Cyclones offense.

Longhorns 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Texas went back to Robinson on the second drive. Robinson picked up 28 yards on four carries. In the first two series, Robinson has nine carries for 41 yards. Ehlinger found Brennan Eagles for another big play — an 18-yard gain. Ehlinger followed a path of offensive linemen on an 18-yard touchdown run, giving the Longhorns a 10-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game.

Score: Texas leads 10-0

THE SAM IS JUICED



Texas 10, Iowa St 0 pic.twitter.com/80bTNJx2pG — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 27, 2020

Iowa State 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: A busted protection on a corner blitz and ISU’s Brock Purdy didn’t miss the throw to Sean Shaw Jr. for a 35-yard touchdown as the Cyclones enter the game. Iowa State went 75 yards on six plays for the score. The drive was boosted by a personal foul penalty on Texas’ Jacoby Jones, but Iowa State’s offense had a good script for the score.

Score: Texas leads 10-7