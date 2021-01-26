Live Blog: Shorthanded Longhorns trailing No. 24 OU in 2nd half

Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 5 Texas will be without head coach Shaka Smart and two starters when it tips off against No. 24 Oklahoma.

Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham are unavailable for the Longhorns’ game against the Sooners, according to UT Athletics. Ramey and Sims have started every game this season, accounting for more than 25% of the team’s points.

Smart announced in a statement Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Smart is isolating away from the team and his family, according to the statement. Associate head coach K.T. Turner will be acting head coach during Smart’s absence.

No. 24 Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) returned to the top 25 polls after a home win over No. 15 Kansas on Saturday. The Sooners are on a three-game winning streak with victories over TCU, Kansas State and the Jayhawks.

Game Observations

Below I’ll be adding news, notes and commentary throughout Tuesday’s game against the Sooners

Under 7 minutes, 2nd half

Royce Hamm hit a 3-pointer to get Texas within 68-63 with seven minutes to go. Then, he fouled out with seven points. He likely won’t be the last Longhorn to foul out tonight.

Still a game with OU leading 68-63.

Under 10 minutes, 2nd half

Add Greg Brown to the list of Texas players with four fouls. Can’t fault Texas for the effort tonight. They’re still hanging around, trailing OU 62-56 with 9:45 to go.

Under 13 minutes, 2nd half

This was not the night for quick whistles. Texas has committed 10 fouls in the first eight minutes of the half. OU is in the double bonus for the rest of the night. OU leads 58-47.

Under 14 minutes, 2nd half

With so many players missing, Texas will have to be creative with ball handlers. Donovan Williams, Greg Brown and Kai Jones are just playing some pick up ball. It worked over the last three minutes. Texas cut OU’s lead to seven. Sooners lead 54-47.

Under 17 minutes, 2nd half

The Longhorns are in serious foul trouble and don’t have a lot of bodies able to play.

Matt Coleman – 4 fouls

Kamaka Hepa – 4 fouls

Royce Hamm – 4 fouls

OU is already in the bonus with 16 minutes left in the game.

Under 18 minutes, 2nd half

It may be that kind of night for Texas…in a bad way. Reaves threw up a heave (nearly behind the backboard, which is illegal) and knocked down a jumper.

Next time down, Elijah Harkless gets the and-one for a 48-36 OU lead. That’s the largest lead of the game.

Halftime thoughts | OU leading 43-34

OU isn’t taking full advantage at the free throw line, but they have a real edge over Texas. OU is 10-of-17 and Texas is 4-of-8. The Sooners are being the aggressors against an under-manned Longhorns squad.

With a follow-up note, OU is totally fine running with Texas and pushing the tempo. Again, it’s not a good recipe for a Texas team with a limited bench.

Neither team is shooting the 3-pointer well. Texas is 2-11 and OU is 3-14.

OU has a slight advantage in rebounds and turnovers. Rebounding edge: 25 to 24. Turnover edge: 7 to 5

Leading scorers: Matt Coleman, 11 points, 5-7 shooting | Austin Reaves, 12 points, 4-8 shooting

Under 4 minutes, 1st half

Texas is lacking on the defensive end tonight. Sims and Ramey are key on that side of the floor. Can’t totally put it on the guys missing, but OU has been able to attack the basket for high percentage shots.

OU leads 37-31.

Under 5 minutes, 1st half

Jase Febres is back for the Longhorns, hitting a 3-pointer in the corner. This is only Febres’ second game in nearly year due to injury. OU leads 32-28.

Under 7 minutes, 1st half

After some cold shooting from both teams, at least, OU has picked it up. The Sooners made eight straight baskets for a 25-23 lead.

Under 10 minutes, 1st half

Donovan Williams stops the bleeding with five straight points. OU up 21-19.

10 minutes, 1st half

An amazingly disastrous two minutes of basketball for Texas out of the second TV timeout. Leading, 14-8, OU scored 11 points in 51 seconds of game time. Andrew Jones had a bad turnover on an inbound plan and then made it worse by fouling Umoja Gibson after the made layup. OU leads 19-14.

Under 12 minutes, 1st half

OU’s Austin Reaves stops an 8-0 Texas run with a jumper. Texas up 14-8.

Under 13 minutes, 1st half

Senior guard Matt Coleman is starting fast without his running mate in Ramey. Coleman is 3-for-3 with 7 points. Texas leads 14-6

Under 16 minutes, 1st half

Greg Brown charges to the rim for a 3-point play. Texas gets to the first TV timeout with a 9-6 lead.