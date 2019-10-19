LIVE BLOG: No. 15 Texas returns home to face Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are back at it after the loss to OU and back at home for the first time in nearly a month. Texas and Kansas kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday from Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This is Texas’ opportunity to wash the bad taste of the Cotton Bowl out of their mouths and get right against a bad Kansas team.

The Jayhawks are led by quarterback Carter Stanley and running back Pooka Williams. Their strongest unit on the team is the rushing offense which ranks 70th in the country.

There really shouldn’t be much drama to this game. This game is more about Texas than it is the opponent. The Longhorns didn’t look like themselves, mostly because of an extremely talented OU squad, last week.

Texas needs to get Sam Ehlinger and running back Keaontay Ingram going early.

Honoring 1969 team

Texas will be wearing throwback uniforms Saturday to celebrate the 1969 national championship team.

Several members of ’69 Longhorns walked in with the team Saturday afternoon and will be honored during the game.

This live blog will be updated as the game progresses