LIVE BLOG: No. 13 Longhorns host TCU to start pivotal stretch of the basketball season

Texas forward Kai Jones (22) reacts after scoring against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The stretch of five games in 10 days starts Saturday for the Texas Longhorns.

Shaka Smart’s No. 13 Longhorns host TCU for the start of a pivotal and clustered run of games. Next week, Texas will play OU on Tuesday, Iowa State on Thursday, West Virginia on Saturday and Kansas on Feb. 23.

COVID-19 issues at other programs forced the schedule shuffle. Texas’ original game at Iowa State on Jan. 20 was postponed due to Big 12 protocols.

The Longhorns are 12-5 and 6-4 in Big 12 play while TCU comes to Austin 11-7, 4-5 in the Big 12 after their 79-76 win over Iowa State on Tuesday. This is the first meeting of the season between the two schools after their Jan. 23 game in Fort Worth was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the TCU program.

Live Observations – TCU vs. Texas

Halftime: Texas takes a 37-29 lead into the locker room with Jones leading the way. Jones finished 6-of-9 shooting for 13 points.

Texas takes a 37-29 lead into the locker room with Jones leading the way. Jones finished 6-of-9 shooting for 13 points. This is the way the Longhorns want to play offense. Great passing from Jericho Sims to Kai Jones.

Texas has turned up its defensive pressure. During a late stretch of the first half, TCU went 0-for-8 shooting while Texas built a 30-21 lead with three minutes to go in the half.

Andrew Jones started slow Tuesday night at Kansas State. Not the case on Saturday. Jones has been aggressive at the rim, scoring 11 points to lead all scorers.

Under 12 TV timeout: Longhorns just got a huge dunk from Andrew Jones. Texas leads 18-15.

Longhorns just got a huge dunk from Andrew Jones. Texas leads 18-15. Longhorns coach Shaka Smart has been focusing on the team’s defense over the last few weeks, due to a slide on that side of the ball. TCU is shooting above 50% in the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Longhorns look better.

This should wake the Longhorns up. Jericho Sims is in good form. He’s got six points early.