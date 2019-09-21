LIVE BLOG: Texas defense snags turnover, Longhorns lead OSU 14-6

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 12 Longhorns will be looking to snap some streaks with Oklahoma State in Austin Saturday night.

The Cowboys have completely controlled this series over the last decade with five straight wins in Austin and a four-game winning streak overall against the Longhorns.

Oklahoma State is 7-2 against Texas in their last nine match-ups. Texas is around a touchdown favorite according to oddsmakers.

Injury News

Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson will be out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury, according to Texas football.

Redshirt freshman Malcolm Epps will likely start in Johnson’s place.

Texas-Oklahoma State Live Blog

First quarter, Oklahoma State possession

What happened: Oklahoma State received the ball first starting the game with up-tempo. After the Longhorns stuffed two Chuba Hubbard runs, the OSU offense got into rhythm.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders connected on a 20-yard pass on third down to Tylan Wallace. OSU had first & goal at the four-yard line, but the Texas defense tightened up holding Hubbard out of the end zone on third down. Kicker Matt Ammendola was correct on a 20-yard field goal to cap off the 13 plays 78 yard drive. Holding the Cowboys to a field goal is a definite win given how well Oklahoma State was moving the ball.

Score: 3-0 Oklahoma State leads

1st quarter, Texas possession

What happened: Oklahoma State didn’t want to let Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger beat them with his arm during the first drive. Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram was featured often getting four carries and 16 yards. On third and four from their own 42, Ehlinger hit Devin Duvernay in the slot for a 13-yard gain and a first down.

On third and five from OSU’s 40 yard line, Ehlinger couldn’t find Duvernay for the first down. Ryan Bujcevski’s punt went into the end zone for a touchback,

Score: Oklahoma State leads 3-0

1st quarter, Oklahoma State 2nd possession

What happened: Texas got the three-and-out they needed — thanks to a heady play by Texas safety Brandon Jones. On third and long at the Texas 23, Sanders avoided the Texas rush and had receiver Dillon Stoner open for a 40-yard gain down the sideline. Jones recovered quickly hitting Stoner at the point of the reception jarring the ball loose.

Score: Oklahoma State leads 3-0

1st quarter, Texas 2nd possession

What happened: Texas went to the ground to open the drive that started at their own 34-yard line. The Longhorns mixed and matched Ingram and Roschon Johnson well starting the series with seven straight runs. On the eighth play, Ehlinger hit Duvernay for a 12-yard reception down to the OSU six-yard line. The ninth play…a great corner of the end zone pass from Ehlinger to Duvernay for the touchdown.

Duvernay has all three Longhorns receptions for 31 yards. The drive lasted nine plays, 66 yards in 3:46

Score: Texas leads 7-3

2nd quarter, Oklahoma State 3rd possession

What happened: Freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders made a freshman mistake overthrowing a receiver on second down. The ball dropped straight into Texas defensive back Montrell Estell’s arms for an interception. Estell returned the ball to the Oklahoma State 28-yard line. This is Estell’s first interception as a Longhorn.

Score: Texas leads 7-3

2nd quarter, Texas 3rd possession

What happened: With the sudden change of possession, the Longhorns acted quickly against OSU’s defense. Freshman receiver Jake Smith started the three-play possession with an eight-yard run on a reverse and he ended with a 17-yard reception for a touchdown.

It’s Smith’s fourth touchdown in four games as a Longhorn.

Score: Texas leads 14-3