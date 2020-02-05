LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s National Signing Day part two for the Texas Longhorns and college football programs across the country.

The Longhorns are closing out a smaller 2020 recruiting class with a couple toss-ups on Wednesday. The main focus is on the defensive line with two Central Texas prospects considering the Longhorns.

Cedar Creek (Bastrop) High School lineman Alfred Collins is one of the best players in the country that remains uncommitted. Collins will announce his decision at 3:50 p.m. at his school. Collins is choosing between Oklahoma, Texas and Alabama.

Manor defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen is deciding between Baylor and Texas. Recruiting experts are predicting the talented pass-rusher will pick Baylor. We’ll find out at 2 p.m. during his signing ceremony.

We start with some news just hours before National Signing Day really got started. This live blog will be updated as the day progresses.

Live Blog

Tuesday night | The Longhorns earned a pledge from Kelvontay Dixon out of Carthage High School. Dixon is a gamebreaker with the possibility of playing wide receiver or cornerback which the Longhorns definitely need in this class. Texas only has one cornerback and two receivers in this class.

Dixon tweeted his commitment Tuesday night saying he is “proudly committed to the University of Texas.” Dixon is the younger brother of Longhorns starting running back Keaontay Ingram.

With Dixon’s commitment, Texas moved ahead of Oklahoma in the 247 Sports team recruiting rankings to No. 9.

8:30 a.m. | Pflugerville Weiss defensive back Edric Whitley made a rapid rise on the 2020 recruiting rankings. Whitley was previously committed to UNLV, but announced he would be going elsewhere Tuesday night.

In recent weeks, Whitley received interest from the University of Mississippi and the University of Miami, but Whitley is opting to go west. The 6’0″ defensive back signed with the University of Arizona this morning joining head coach Kevin Sumlin in Tucson.

Whitley is a positive example of football’s move to two National Signing Day’s. His senior film impressed college coaches and he was able to parlay his showing on the field into “Power 5” conference offers.

9:10 a.m. | Texas’ first recruiting battle of the day didn’t favor the Longhorns. Duncanville High School cornerback Ennis Rakestraw picked Missouri over Alabama and Texas Wednesday morning at his signing day ceremony.

Texas wasn’t able to make up the difference when it came in late for the 3-star defensive back. Missouri was one of Rakestraw’s first offers and their completely new coaching staff was able to sell the talented DFW prospect on moving farther away from home.

New defensive coordinator Chris Ash and defensive backs coach Jay Valai were the main recruiters for Rakestraw.

11:24 a.m. | Westlake defensive end Bobby Duncum is going to SMU. Duncum was part of seven Westlake athletes that participated in a signing day ceremony at the school.

Chaps offensive tackle Connor Halverson signed with Yale University on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Bobby Duncum as he signs with Southern Methodist University. #PonyUp #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/F6q7gdjx01 — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) February 5, 2020

11:40 a.m. | Vandegrift linebacker Jax McCauley will get his shot at the hometown Texas Longhorns every year while playing for West Virginia.

McCauley committed to head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers two weeks ago. McCauley was a two-time All-State 6A linebacker for Vandegrift.

Excited to announce that I am 1000 percent commited to West Virginia University!!! I want to thank my family and coaches for supporting me through this process, can’t wait to get started @CoachKoonz @MJScouting @NealBrown_WVU @CoachTTrickett @JovonJohnson_ @TQHancock @CVance43 pic.twitter.com/lNokjsedZ2 — Jax McCauley (@JaxCrush) January 22, 2020

Also of note, Vipers quarterback Dru Dawson committed to University of Alabama Birmingham on Tuesday and signed with the Blazers on Wednesday morning.

UAB is getting a very talented quarterback that broke most of the passing records at Vandegrift. Dawson is the son of former Texas and NFL kicker, Phil Dawson.

Other signings: Tyler Mongauzy signed with Drake football. Harry Witt signed with Rice University. Ryan Arnold signed with Trinity University in San Antonio.