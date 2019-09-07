LIVE BLOG: Texas defense searching for answers after LSU’s offensive show in second quarter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The wait is over and the trash talk is likely only beginning between the Longhorns and LSU.

This primetime match up between No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Texas is expected to kick off around 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

LSU is expected to win the game by around a touchdown, according to oddsmakers.

Longhorns links

All the big Texas stars are out for this highly-anticipated contest. Former Longhorns basketball player Mo Bamba was on the sideline before the game pumping the UT students.

The match up to watch will be LSU’s offense against the Texas defense. LSU is bringing a new up-tempo style offense to Austin. The Longhorns passed their first test of the season against Louisiana Tech. How will Texas fare against LSU quarterback Joe Burrow?









All bets are on, including for Senator Ted Cruz, who is counting on a Longhorns football victory against LSU on Saturday.

He made a bet with Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise for one of the more anticipated non-conference games of the season and said he was excited to go to the game.

Longhorns first possession, start of first quarter

What happened: Texas started the drive by taking advantage of an overzealous LSU defensive line. Sam Ehlinger hit runnng back Keaontay Ingram on a 19-yard screen play moving the Longhorns near midfield. From there, Texas couldn’t convert on a 3rd and two punting the ball away to LSU.

LSU possession, 12:45 to go in first quarter

What happened: LSU installed a new offense in the offseason and, even with only one game under its belt, found a nice offensive rhythm on its first drive. LSU hit on two short third down conversions and picked up a big pass play from Burrow to Terrace Marshall. The Longhorns held on a third and five at 19-yard line forcing a Cade York 36-yard field goal.

Score: LSU leads 3-0

Longhorns second possession, first quarter

What happened: Behind a 28 yard reception from Ehlinger to Brennan Eagles and a LSU personal foul, Texas marched down the field with first and goal at the 8 yard line. An Ehlinger run took Texas to the 2 yard line where they failed to convert on fourth down. Texas took a gamble and missed when Ingram dropped a wide open pass in the end zone.

LSU second possession, first quarter

What happened: Backed up at their two yard line, the Longhorns defense manhandled the line of scrimmage. LSU had 3rd and 9 at the 3-yard line and made the first mistake of the game. Burrow’s pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and sophomore linebacker Joseph Ossai intercepted it.

Longhorns third possession, first quarter

What happened: The LSU defensive line isn’t getting pushed around by the Texas offensive line. Texas turned it over on downs for the second straight possession. This time, the Longhorns failed to punch it in the end zone from LSU’s 4-yard line. Sam Ehlinger was stopped for a loss on a designed run. The play that was so effective for the Longhorns during the 2018 season.

End of first quarter: LSU leads 3-0

LSU possession, second quarter

What happened: Longhorns sophomore nickelback B.J. Foster single-handedly stopped a somewhat promising LSU drive with two sacks in three plays. It was Foster’s first sacks of the season.

Longhorns possession, second quarter

What happened: The Longhorns notched their first 50+ yard in over two years. The Longhorns didn’t have an offensive play go for more than 50 yards in 2018. Texas has snapped that dubious streak with a 55-yard touchdown pass and catch to Brennan Eagles. The eight play, 78 yard drive also gave the Longhorns the lead.

Score: Texas leads 7-3

LSU possession, second quarter

What happened: The Longhorns lead was short lived. Burrow guided LSU down the field in an efficient eight play, 75 yard drive that ended with a touchdown catch from Justin Jefferson. LSU was fairly balanced during the drive getting 31 yards on the ground and 44 through the air.

Score: LSU leads 10-7

LSU possession, 4:30 in second quarter

What happened: Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai is quickly becoming one of the better players on the Texas defense. After an interception in the first quarter, Ossai sacked Burrow for an 11 yard loss forcing an LSU field goal. The Longhorns defense will need to make some adjustments at halftime as Burrow is finding open receivers for big pass plays.

Score: LSU leads 13-7

LSU possession, 1:30 to go in second quarter

What happened: Texas’ aggression on offense came back to hurt them in the final minutes of the first half. The Longhorns mismanaged the clock on a three and out allowing LSU another possession in the half. The Tigers are really moving the ball well. Burrow led LSU on a 3 play, 58 yard touchdown drive that only lasted 26 seconds. Burrow hit Jefferson for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Longhorns in a 20-7 hole. LSU has racked up 298 yards in the first half with Burrow accounting for 220 passing yards on 16-of-21 passing.

Halftime Score: LSU leads 20-7