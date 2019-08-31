LIVE BLOG: Longhorns strike quickly for a 7-0 lead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The long wait for a Longhorns football season is over with Texas kicking off the 2019 season against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m.

Texas enters this match up with the Bulldogs as a near three touchdown favorite, according to odds makers. The Longhorns are ranked in the top ten of the national polls for the first time since 2009, bringing some extra excitement to the season.

Finishing with 41 touchdowns, Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger vaulted himself into the Heisman conversation during the 2018 season. He’ll have several returning weapons at wide receiver to spur the offense. Seniors Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay will be Ehlinger’s security blankets.

Talking Texas

On defense, Texas is breaking in at least five full-time starters. The secondary will be something to watch with two new starters at cornerback.

Texas Opening Drive: First Quarter

What happened: Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay dominated from kickoff to the end zone. Starting with a 36 yard kickoff return, Duvernay touched the ball on six of the drive’s seven plays, capping it off with a four yard touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger.

Score: Texas leads 7-0

Louisiana Tech Opening Drive: First Quarter

What happened: Louisiana Tech was able to move the ball down the field on the Longhorns defense amassing a 11-play, 51 yard drive, but the Longhorns defense held at their 26-yard line. Bulldogs kicker Bailey Hale missed a 43 yard field goal to end the threat.

Score: Texas leads 7-0