LIVE BLOG: Ehlinger throws first career TD pass against Baylor, Texas leads 13-3 at halftime

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns face Baylor on Saturday afternoon, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. It’s been a long two weeks for the Longhorns after the quadruple overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

Baylor has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the football program that forced last week’s Oklahoma State game to be postponed to December. After several cancellations and postponements due to the outbreak, Baylor will only be playing its third game of the season on Saturday.

Baylor defeated Kansas and lost to West Virginia in overtime. Texas is struggling after back-to-back Big 12 losses have dampened the mood around Longhorns nation. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, a Lake Travis product, and Sam Ehlinger will get to meet on the field for (likely) the last time in college.

Follow along for updates, stats and analysis in our live blog.

Live Blog

Pregame update: Baylor will be missing several starting offensive lineman due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Texas won the toss and deferred the option to the second half, so the Longhorns defense will be on the field first.

Baylor 1st possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Brewer found R.J. Sneed for a nice 17-yard gain down the sideline. Longhorns defensive back Chris Brown really should’ve intercepted Brewer’s next pass attempt, but it fell incomplete. On third-and-8 from the Baylor 37, Brewer completed a pass to Gavin Stone, but it was one-yard short of the first down. Baylor punts on its first drive.

Longhorns 1st possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Freshman Bijan Robinson gets the start at running back for the Longhorns. Not much working the Texas offense. A quick three-and-out on a four-yard Robinson run, a pass play for negative yardage and an incompletion on third down. Baylor will have great field position after a short punt from Ryan Bucjevski that only netted 20 yards.

Baylor 2nd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: The Texas defense stands strong after being put in a difficult situation. Moro Ojomo picked up a sack, with help from Joseph Ossai, on Charlie Brewer to force another Baylor punt.

Longhorns 2nd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: The Longhorns are committed to getting their run game going this afternoon. Six straight run plays for Texas on their second drive, which netted a first down to at least get out of the shadows of their own goal post. Texas was forced to punt after the Baylor defense caught Ehlinger on a QB draw. Bujcevski still isnt hitting it well. The second punt of the day goes 37 yards.

Baylor 3rd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Baylor takes a 3-0 lead on a John Mayers 21-yard field goal after a 12-play, 67 yard drive stalls out in the red zone. Brewer completed four of his five pass attempts taking the Bears methodically down the field.

Score: Baylor leads 3-0

Longhorns 3rd possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: The Longhorns didn’t throw a pass until the seventh play of the series, picking up two first downs on the ground. Ehlinger completed back-to-back passes to Brennan Eagles on the seventh and eighth plays of the series, taking Texas to the Baylor 31 yard line. The drive stalled at the Bears’ 27-yard line. After some back-and-forth procedural penalties on a Cameron Dicker field goal attempt. The Lake Travis product hit a 41-yard field goal to tie the game at 3.

Score: Game tied at 3

Baylor 4th possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: B.J. Foster played a great center field position to break up a third down pass from Charlie Brewer to force another Bears field goal at the Texas 30-yard line. However, a delay of game on Baylor pushed the ball back just far enough that Aranda didn’t feel comfortable kicking the field goal. Baylor punts to Texas on what looked to be a promising drive, going 45 yards in five plays. Texas will start at the 20-yard line.

Longhorns 4th possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: Sam Ehlinger revived a floundering Texas drive with a deep ball to Tarik Black for 72 yards. Black was running wide open behind the Baylor defense for the big gain before being caught from behind at the Bears 20-yard line. The drive started with a 10-yard sack of Ehlinger, pinning the Longhorns at their own 10-yard line before the explosive play.

Ehlinger hasn’t scored a passing touchdown in his career against Baylor. It still hasn’t happened. The drive stopped at the five-yard line with Texas unable to get in the end zone on three attempts. Another field goal for Dicker gives Texas the lead.

Score: Texas leads Baylor 6-3

Baylor 5th possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: The Texas defense responded with a three-and-out after the Longhorns took the 6-3 lead. Brewer pushed forward on a sneak on third down and couldn’t break through. Kudos to the Texas defensive linemen for getting a good push up front.

Longhorns 5th possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: Ehlinger found his favorite target of the 2020 season, Joshua Moore, for two big plays. Moore made an outstanding grab on the sideline for 42 yards, taking Texas down to the Baylor seven-yard line. Two plays later, Moore caught a three-yard touchdown pass.

Amazingly, during a four-year career at Texas, Sam Ehlinger has never thrown a touchdown pass against Baylor. Check that fun fact off the list for the senior quarterback.

Score: Texas leads 13-3