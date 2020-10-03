LIVE BLOG: TCU takes 14-7 lead with quick scoring drive in 2nd quarter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s no other way to put it — the Horned Frogs and head coach Gary Patterson have been a nightmare for Longhorns faithful over the last decade. Texas has lost six of its last eight meetings, including a 37-27 loss last season in Fort Worth.

Longhorns coach Tom Herman has been in charge for two of those TCU losses, but guided Texas to a 31-16 win over the Horned Frogs two seasons ago in Austin. The Longhorns will be the hosts again for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff in front of a limited capacity at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

Under Herman, the Longhorns have started the Big 12 slate 2-0 in each of his first three seasons, but have never started a season 3-0 overall. They can get to that record with a win against TCU with the annual showdown with OU coming up next week.

The Longhorns were 10 point favorites at the closing line, according to oddsmakers. Below we’ll be providing updates, analysis and notes in our TCU-Texas live blog.





Photo: Roger Wallace/KXAN









Live Blog

Opening kickoff, Longhorns offense will start first

Longhorns 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: After a bizarre kickoff that featured two offsides penalties on TCU and a holding penalty on Texas to negate a 93-yard kick return by D’Shawn Jamison. The Longhorns actual offensive series was very poor. Sam Ehlinger missed on first and third down throws and had to throw the ball away on second down in the face of serious pressure. Texas punts.

TCU 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: TCU returned the punt to its own 40-yard line. TCU quarterback Max Duggan picked up a quick first down with his feet, moving into Longhorns territory. The Longhorns defense passed its first test of the game. UT pressure was able to get a hit on Duggan and force an incompletion on second down and stop Duggan on a planned run on 3rd and 1. TCU considered going for it on fourth down in plus territory, but a delay of game thwarted that plan.

Longhorns 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: It’s ugly out there for Texas and its offensive execution. It’s been offensive. Backed down to their own 5-yard line, Texas was called for procedure penalty after procedure penalty. A formation penalty on Cade Brewer negated a 48-yard pass play from Ehlinger to Keaontay Ingram. Texas has committed five penalties in the first seven minutes of the game.

TCU 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Max Duggan delivered an amazing throw on third down with Longhorns pressure all around to give the Horned Frogs a first down to the Longhorns 27-yard line. Duggan is still traumatizing the UT defense with a 15-yard run right to the Longhorns goal line. Two plays later, Darwin Barlow broke the goal line for the first touchdown of the game.

TCU has 86 offensive yards. Texas has one.

Score: TCU leads 7-0

Longhorns 3rd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Penalties are going to be a hot topic after this one. The Longhorns have seven and we’re not through the first quarter. An offensive pass interference on Jake Smith negated a 34-yard pass play to keep the frustration going. Tight end Jared Wiley saved the drive. Ehlinger delivered a nice pass in the middle of the field and Wiley ran 52 yards down to the TCU 38.

3rd and 25 from the 10 and @TexasFootball picks up 52! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/3F0V6YtAo4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2020

Ehlinger reunited with Jake Smith later in the drive on a six yard pass for the first Texas touchdown of the game.

Score: Tied at 7

The Longhorns are on the board! @jakesmith27 ties things up for @TexasFootball to cap off an impressive drive 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/enfztWZ7lV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2020

TCU 3rd drive, 2nd quarter

What happened: TCU is challenging the Texas secondary and (unsurprisingly) seeing success. Duggan took two deep shots to move the Horned Frogs down the field. Quentin Johnston, a one-time Longhorns pledge for the 2020 class, caught a 50-yard ball to the Longhorns 26. On the next play, Chris Adimora was called for pass interference on another deep shot. Duggan closed out the drive with a five yard touchdown run.

Score: TCU leads 14-7