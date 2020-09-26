LIVE BLOG: Longhorns, Texas Tech firing on offense early — tied at 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock for the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech. Kickoff is coming up a little bit after 2:30 p.m. from Jones AT&T Stadium.

This will be the first real chance to learn about the Longhorns against a better opponent after a 59-3 blowout against UTEP two weeks ago. Texas is a massive favorite to get the win against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech looked shaky at best in its season opener — a 35-33 win at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 12. Still, the Red Raiders boast a strong offense and a returning, talented quarterback in Alan Bowman.

The Longhorns defense battled through countless injuries that did damage to their overall stats, but it was not a good unit in 2019. This will be their chance to show how much better they can be in 2020.

Below we’ll be providing live updates and analysis as the No. 8 Longhorns take on Texas Tech in their first road trip of the season.

Pregame view before the Texas-Texas Tech football game in Lubbock, Sept. 26, 2020. (Photo: Roger Wallace/KXAN)

Live Blog

Pregame

Just a quick uniform update. Texas Tech will be wearing red jerseys at home. The Longhorns are wearing their “icy” all whites.

The Longhorns will start the game on offense.

Texas 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: The Longhorns faced little resistance on its first dive until reaching the Texas Tech 4-yard line. Faced with a 4th and 2, Texas planned to go for it, but the Red Raiders bailed them out by jumping offside. On the next play, Ehlinger took it himself with a lead blocker for a 2-yard touchdown run. The drive went 75 yards in 13 plays, taking up 5:49. Couldn’t ask for a better start for the Longhorns offense.

Score: 7-0 Texas leads

One drive, one TD. @sehlinger3 leads @TexasFootball 75 yards down the field for the score 🤘 pic.twitter.com/B4KexZioVW — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 26, 2020

Texas Tech 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Well, that looked like a powerful, fast Texas Tech offense and the Longhorns defense didn’t look much different from 2019. Tech QB Alan Bowman carved up the UT secondary with the help of missed tackles all over the place. Tech scored a touchdown on a 13-yard pass to KeSean Carter from Bowman. Tech didn’t face a third down with Bowman completing all five of his passes.

Score: Tied at 7