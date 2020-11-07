LIVE BLOG: Texas connects on FG for 10-7 lead vs. West Virginia in 2nd quarter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns host West Virginia, looking to build on its impressive win in Stillwater last week.

The Longhorns and Mountaineers have identical 4-2 records after both teams pulled off upsets last Saturday. The Longhorns upended No. 6 Oklahoma State and the Mountaineers routed Kansas State at home.

Texas hasn’t experienced much success against West Virginia when they’ve met in Austin. Playing as the host team, the Longhorns are just 1-4 against the Mountainers. In 2018, West Virginia won 42-41, converting on a late two-point conversion.

Last season, Texas faced West Virginia and new coach Neal Brown early in the season, picking up a 42-31 win in Morgantown.

It will be an absolutely perfect day for football in Austin.

Follow along in our live blog for news, notes and analysis.

Live Blog

Longhorns 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: Hello, Bijan Robinson. The freshman running back bursts through the line on the first offensive play of the game for a 54-yard run. The longest run of his early UT career. Down to the West Virginia 21-yard line, Sam Ehlinger converts on two third downs to get Texas into the end zone on the first series of the game. Ehlinger hit Brennan Eagles for a seven-yard score on third-and-goal.

Score: Texas leads 7-0

West Virginia 1st drive, 1st quarter

What happened: West Virginia took a little bit more time, but countered back to the Texas scoring drive with a touchdown of its own. The big play came on a third down near midfield when Jarret Doege connected with Winston Wright for a 38-yard gain. Longhorns safety Caden Sterns looked to get beat on the big pass play. Leddie Brown scored on a 12-yard run for the Mountaineers score.

Score: Game tied at 7

Longhorns 2nd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: All of the hype around Bijan Robinson is about to get stronger and he’s delivering on the expectations heaped on him since he stepped foot on campus. After a 54-yard run on Texas’ first drive, his next run was just as spectacular.

The Longhorns drive stalled near midfield, but punter Ryan Bujcevski pinned West Virginia deep on a 40-yard kick. Josh Thompson deserves a lot of credit for downing the ball at the three-yard line.

Longhorns 3rd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: The Texas defense did its job, stopping West Virginia from picking up a first down deep in its own territory. The Longhorns had great field position at the 48-yard line, but failed to do much with it. West Virginia stopped Robinson on fourth-and-one at the Mountaineers 39-yard line.

West Virginia 3rd drive, 1st quarter

What happened: West Virginia didn’t account for Joseph Ossai on third down which is not a sound strategy for an offense. Ossai gets an unblocked hit on Alec Sinkfield to stop the drive at the West Virginia 48-yard line.

Longhorns 4th drive, 1st quarter

What happened: After the failed fourth down, West Virginia was able to completely flip the field, pinning Texas at its own nine-yard line. The Longhorns were able to sustain a lengthy drive aided by a 21-yard Tarik Black catch and a pass interference penalty. At the end of the first quarter, Ehlinger was stopped on an improvised third down run at the West Virginia 17-yard line. To start the 2nd quarter, Cameron Dicker hits a 35-yard field goal for a 10-7 Longhorns lead.

Score: Texas leads 10-7