LIVE BLOG: Longhorns capitalize on another OU turnover for TD; game tied at 10

DALLAS (KXAN) — The annual Red River Showdown is underway from the Cotton Bowl with 25% of its normal capacity crowd of burnt orange and crimson fans.

Each school was given around 12,000 tickets for the game due to limitations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Texas-OU matchup has a different feel to it with both teams coming off a loss last week. OU is unranked in the national polls for the first time in four seasons after back-to-back Big 12 losses. The Longhorns made mistake after mistake in a 33-31 loss to TCU at home last Saturday.

The weather is warm in Dallas, but absolutely perfect for this Cotton Bowl clash. Potentially, Sam Ehlinger is playing in his final Red River Showdown. The Longhorns quarterback held a team meeting this week, calling out his teammates to eliminate the mistakes that plagued them in the TCU loss.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler will be making his debut in the rivalry game. The redshirt freshman won’t get the true Cotton Bowl experience, but he’ll be called upon to snap a two-game losing streak for the Sooners.

Oklahoma was considered a three-point favorite over the Longhorns at kickoff, according to oddsmakers.

Below we’ll be providing stats, updates and analysis on the Red River Showdown. Follow along!

Opening kickoff

Oklahoma won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball first.

Sooners 1st possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Oklahoma was hoping to spark a strong start to the game, but went backwards on its opening drive. The Sooners lost five on a pass play on first down. Two false starts put the Sooners in third-and-25. Oklahoma punts on its first possession. A small win for the Longhorns defense.

Longhorns 1st possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Texas was set up in great field position near midfield after a kick-catch interference on OU’s punt. Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram is struggling. After fumbling near the goal line against TCU last week, Ingram fumbles on his first carry against the Sooners, completely killing Texas’ momentum. Sooners recover near the 50-yard line.

The first big play of the game goes to the @OU_Football defense! 😤 pic.twitter.com/nTIU9wy73j — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Sooners 2nd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: On the first couple of plays of the drive, OU is attempting to establish the running game. T.J. Pledger reeled off a 26-yard run on the second play of the series to get the Sooners in the red zone. The Longhorns got a huge stop from B.J. Foster on third-and-goal from the two-yard line. Foster was right on the spot to force the incompletion to Charleston Rambo. Gabe Brkic hits a 19-yard field to give the Sooners the lead.

Score: OU leads 3-0

NOT THIS TIME! @nofear_2 reads the play perfectly to get a huge stop for @TexasFootball 🤘 pic.twitter.com/eBB4AMJXI4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Longhorns 2nd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: The Longhorns narrowly avoided a disaster and its second turnover early in the game. OU’s Tre Brown intercepted Ehlinger’s pass on first down, jumping on a slant route. However, Brown was called for holding, preventing an absolutely horrible start for Texas. The rest of the series was mundane. Texas attempted two deep passes, but there was much chance of it being completed. Texas punts.

Sooners 3rd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: OU gets the privilege of starting with another short field and they took advantage. Chunk play after chunk play for the Sooners offense. Marcus Major ran for 21 yards. Marvin Mims capped it off with a 30-yard touchdown reception from Spencer Rattler. Complete lapse in coverage by the Texas defense as Mims was running completely free to the end zone. That’s Mims’ fourth touchdown of the year.

Score: OU leads 10-0

Definitely shouldn't leave @marvindmims this wide open 😅@OU_Football scores the first TD of the game to take a 10-0 lead in the Red River Showdown. pic.twitter.com/oaWY8N61WS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Longhorns 3rd possession, 1st quarter

What happened: Jordan Whittington is back for the Longhorns offense after missing the last two games due to injury. Ehlinger went to Whittington on a third-and-two and the redshirt freshman picked up 21 yards with most of it coming after the catch. Joshua Moore made his first catch of the game and it looked like the Longhorns offense was in rhythm. The Sooners offense made a stand at the 35-yard line, putting a lot of pressure on Ehlinger in third-and-long and nearly getting the sack. Texas punted but flipped the field pinning the Sooners at the four-yard line.

Sooners 4th possession, 1st quarter

What happened: OU quarterback Spencer Rattler makes his first mistake of the game. On the final play of the first quarter, Rattler just didn’t see DeMarvion Overshown in coverage. Overshown intercepted the pass and returned it to the Sooners’ 11-yard line. Overshown swings momentum back toward Texas. Massive play as the teams head to the second quarter with Texas in prime opportunity to put their first points on the board.

PICKED OFF! @dee_overshown6 comes up with the big INT to give @TexasFootball great field position 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XrR6idzS6C — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Longhorns 4th possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: The Longhorns get points, but fail to deliver on a touchdown from the OU 11-yard line. A 34-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker has to be considered a win for the Sooners, given the tough position they were in. Ehlinger was sacked on the second play of the drive. On third down, the Longhorns QB scrambled 15 yard, coming up about a yard short of the first down at the two-yard line. Texas might have gone for it on fourth down, but a personal foul penalty on UT’s Derek Kerstetter pushed Texas back to the 17-yard line where they were forced to kick the field goal.

Score: OU leads 10-3

Dicker the Kicker gets @TexasFootball on the board 🤘 pic.twitter.com/oaEzTAWWKK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Sooners 5th possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: The Texas defense created another opportunity by forcing another Rattler turnover. Rattler held on to the ball too long in the pocket. The Longhorns finally got a hold of him, popping the ball up in the air. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell made the catch to put Texas at OU’s 20-yard line. Let’s see if a second straight OU turnover can result in a touchdown for the Longhorns after the offense didn’t do much with the first gift from the Sooners.

DEFENSE COMING UP BIG AGAIN! 😤@TexasFootball gets their second takeaway of the game on back-to-back drives. pic.twitter.com/nuvfBDwjgV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2020

Longhorns 5th possession, 2nd quarter

What happened: The Longhorns are on the board. Sam Ehlinger runs six yards for the Longhorns’ first touchdown of the game

Score: Texas and OU tied at 10