LIVE BLOG: Emotions already running high at the Red River Showdown

DALLAS (KXAN) — It’s finally here — No. 11 Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma are just about ready for kickoff at the Cotton Bowl in the Red River Showdown.

As you would expect, it’s already getting chippy down in the field during pregame. OU Rivals reporter and #HornsUpforPeace proponent Eddie Radosevich captured this scuffle near the tunnel.

About 20 minutes before kickoff, the two teams started jawing at midfield and had to be separated. Head referee for the game, Mike Defee, announced that both teams received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which could have interesting consequences during the game.

If any player or coach receives another unsportsmanlike penalty, they will be ejected from the game. NCAA rules state that two unsportsmanlike penalties in a single game is an automatic ejection.

This live blog will be updated as the game progresses

INJURY NOTE: OU starting tight end Grant Calcaterra isn’t expected to play. Texas receiver Collin Johnson is expected to start for the first time since LSU.