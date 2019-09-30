LIVE BLOG: Cowboys put undefeated record on the line against Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys dives against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys head to New Orleans to face their real competition of the season.

The Cowboys (3-0) easily handled their first three opponents of the season scoring 30 or more points. The hype appears to be real (this time) around the Cowboys prospects.

The Saints, who are without Drew Brees for at least four more weeks with a thumb fracture, are led by Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.

Brees’ absence didn’t affect the Saints last week in Seattle. New Orleans used scores on a punt return and a fumble recovery to beat the Seahawks.

Live Blog

Cowboys strike first with a Brett Maher 28-yard field goal off a Saints turnover. The Cowboys defense picked up its first interception of the season when Chidobe Awuzie caught Bridgewater’s pass off a deflection

Cowboys lead Saints 3-0

This game is developing into a low-scoring, grinding game that these two teams played last season when the Cowboys won 13-10 in Arlington.

The Saints are 0-2 getting touchdowns in the redzone settling for two Will Lutz field goals and a 6-3 lead halfway through the second quarter.

Saints lead Cowboys 6-3

The Saints earned their first turnover of the game stripping Cowboys tight end Jason Witten on what was looking like a promising drive for Dallas. The Saints recovered it at their own 41-yard line, but didn’t pick up a first down on their drive and punted the ball away.

Cowboys’ big decision

The Cowboys needed a yard on fourth down with under two minutes to go in the half. Dallas turned to Zeke. It appeared he got the yard, but was stripped off the ball before falling to the ground. The Saints recovered and marched down the field to pick up a field goal to close out the half.

Saints lead Cowboys 9-3 at halftime

Neither offense is doing much to impress. The Cowboys are totaling 4.2 yards per play with one trip into the red zone. The Saints are at 5.2 yards per play with three red zone trips, but only converting those chances into field goals.

Penalties have really killed some drives for both teams. The Saints were called for six penalties for 60 yards. Five of those penalties were called on the offensive line. Dallas was called for three penalties for 39 yards.

Neither offensive line is giving its quarterback a lot of time to throw the ball down the field. Dak Prescott has been forced to check the ball down often resulting in a lot of short gains. The Dallas defense has harassed Bridgewater for two sacks and several quarterback pressures.

New Orleans is winning the turnover battle 2-1.

3rd quarter, Cowboys possession

The Dallas offense figured it out on their first possession of the third quarter. 11 plays and 84 yards later — Elliott scored on a one-yard touchdown run. Dallas hit on an explosive play to tight end Blake Jarwin. Prescott found Jarwin down the seam for a 35-yard gain to the Saints’ 3-yard line.

Cowboys lead Saints 10-9

The Saints responded with a methodical drive mirroring the Cowboys. The key play came on third and seven from Dallas 13-yard line. Bridgewater scrambled up the middle but opted to slide two yards short of the first down. Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was nearly called for unnecessary roughness, but the flag was waived off. Will Lutz kicked his fourth field goal of the night.

Saints lead Cowboys 12-10