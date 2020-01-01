LIVE BLOG: Can Texas close out the season with statement win against No. 11 Utah?

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Longhorns have one last chance to make an impact on the season in the final college football game of 2019.

Texas and No. 11 Utah will ring in the New Year at the Alamodome Tuesday night in the Alamo Bowl. The Utes are favored to win this contest, but it will be a de-facto road game with a majority of the crowd supporting the Longhorns.

The Longhorns (7-5) are mostly healthy for the game, but will be without some linebacker depth. Byron Vaughns and David Gbenda were sent home for a violation of team rules and will not play in the game.

Utah is missing some key pieces in the secondary. Safety Julian Blackmon is out due to injury and Jaylon Johnson isn’t playing to prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Longhorns have won both bowl games under coach Tom Herman including the massive upset against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl last year.

Live Blog

1st quarter, Texas first possession

What happened: The Longhorns wasted no time testing out Utah’s makeshift secondary. Sam Ehlinger hit Collin Johnson down the middle of the field for a 34-yard gain. The Longhorns tested Utah’s run defense and Keaontay Ingram was able to break out for a few decent gains. Ehlinger made a poor decision on third down in the Utah red zone, but the Utes couldn’t come up with the interception. Cameron Dicker kicked a 29-yard field goal for the early lead.

Score: 3-0 Texas leads

1st quarter, Utah possession

What happened: The Utes picked up a first down on their first offensive play, but at least early the Longhorns defense is motivated to stop the run. Redshirt freshman Keondre Coburn pushed through the Utes offensive line to disrupt a 3rd-and-two and force a Utah punt. The Longhorns will start their second drive at their own 22-yard line.

1st quarter, Texas possession

What happened: The Longhorns offensive line got beat on third down. Guard Junior Angilau was pushed back into Ehlinger by Leki Fotu. Fotu came up with the sack to force a Longhorns punt.