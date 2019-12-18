LIVE BLOG: 2019 Early National Signing Day in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early National Signing Day has quickly transformed into the main national signing day for thousands of high school athletes across the country.

In Central Texas, high school football players will sign National Letters of Intent Wednesday picking their initial college football destinations. This early signing period is usually for athletes signing with “Power Five” football programs.

We’ll update this live blog with the latest signings happening across the Austin-area.

Live Blog

7:58 a.m.: Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card has already officially signed with the Texas Longhorns, but will be holding his signing day ceremony at the Cavaliers Field House Wednesday morning.

Card has been committed to the Longhorns for more than a year and a half and called signing with the Longhorns “an unbelievable experience”.

His high school career ended Saturday with a loss to Galena Park North Shore in the 6A-Division 1 State Semifinals. Card missed six games this season with a foot injury, but returned in the regional final round against Converse Judson.

Card’s dad echoed his sentiments — Texas is his dream school. Even after a 7-5 season in 2019 and some shifts in the coaching staff, Card is completely dedicated to the Longhorns and Tom Herman.

“I trust Tom Herman and what he does. I’m not worried. I know he’ll bring in the top guys. I have no second thoughts,” Card said.

8:15 a.m.: Cedar Ridge football is sending four players to the next level. Prolific running back Chris “Duece” Vaughn is signing with Kansas State.

Marcus Bryant is signing with SMU. Jalen Brown is signing with Texas Southern and Tyler Swanberg is signing with Dordt University.

Dajon Harrison, Lordswill Uwa and Makhi Proctor celebrate signing day. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

8:20 a.m.: All-purpose athlete Dajon Harrison from Hutto is officially inked into the Texas Longhorns 2020 class. Harrison is an intriguing prospect that could really make a different the return game for Texas. Harrison committed to the Longhorns during the Fall.

Hutto’s Dajon Harrison signs with Texas. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

Hutto’s Lordswill Uwa signed with Houston Baptist. Makhi Proctor signed with Benedictine College in Kansas Wednesday morning.

8:30 a.m.: Round Rock wide receiver Collin Sullivan is off to Purdue. The big-bodied receiver made some highlight reel catches during his senior season at Round Rock.

Sullivan is following former teammate tight end Garrett Miller to Purdue. Miller was part of the 2019 Boilermakers’ class. Sullivan will be great fit in Jeff Brohm’s spread, up-tempo attack.