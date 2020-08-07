List: NFL players opting out of 2020 season with health concerns

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the NFL begins its trek toward the 2020 season, the league and the Players Association previously agreed on an opt-out protocol for players uncomfortable with playing during the COVID-19 pandemic due to health and safety concerns.

While the preseason deadline for opting out passed on Thursday, players will still have the option of opting out later in the season if they or a family member becomes sick.

The NFL stipend for high-risk players opting out of the 2020 season is $350,000. For lower risk players, the stipend is $150,000.

According to KXAN’s count, 67 NFL players are currently expected to sit out the season due to COVID-19.

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were most-affected by players opting out. The Patriots lost an estimated five starters from their depth chart. The Browns were hit hard at a specific position group with five offensive linemen opting out.

Check out the full list of players that have opted out of the 2020 season as of Thursday’s deadline:

Dallas Cowboys

  • Maurice Canady- defensive back
  • Stephen Guidry- wide receiver
  • Jamize Olawale- fullback

Houston Texans

  • Eddie Vanderdoes- defensive lineman

Arizona Cardinals

  • Marcus Gilbert- offensive lineman

Baltimore Ravens

  • Andre Smith- offensive lineman
  • De’Anthony Thomas- wide receiver

Buffalo Bills

  • EJ Gaines- defensive back
  • Star Lotulelei- defensive lineman

Carolina Panthers

  • Jordan Mack- linebacker
  • Christian Miller- linebacker

Chicago Bears

  • Eddie Goldman- defensive lineman
  • Jordan Lucas- defensive back

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Isaiah Prince- offensive lineman
  • Josh Upton- defensive lineman

Cleveland Browns

  • Andrew Billings- defensive lineman
  • Drake Dorbeck- offensive lineman
  • Drew Forbes- offensive lineman
  • Colby Gossett- offensive lineman
  • Malcolm Pridgeon- offensive lineman

Denver Broncos

  • Ja’Wuan James- offensive lineman
  • Kyle Peko- defensive lineman

Detroit Lions

  • Geronimo Allison- wide receiver
  • John Atkins- defensive lineman
  • Russell Bodine- offensive lineman

Green Bay Packers

  • Devin Funchess- wide receiver

Indianapolis Colts

  • Skai Moore- linebacker
  • Rolan Milligan- defensive back
  • Marvell Tell- defensive back

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Lerentee McCray- defensive lineman
  • Rashaan Melvin- defensive back
  • Al Woods- defensive lineman

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif- offensive lineman
  • Lucas Niang- offensive lineman
  • Damien Williams- running back

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Ukeme Eligwe- linebacker
  • D.J. Killings- defensive back
  • Jeremiah Valoaga- defensive lineman

Los Angeles Rams

  • Chandler Brewer- offensive lineman

Miami Dolphins

  • Allen Hurns- wide receiver
  • Albert Wilson- wide receiver

Minnesota Vikings

  • Michael Pierce- defensive lineman

New England Patriots

  • Brandon Bolden- running back
  • Marcus Cannon- offensive lineman
  • Patrick Chung- defensive back
  • Dont’a Hightower- linebacker
  • Matt LaCosse- tight end
  • Marquise Lee- wide receiver
  • Najee Toran- offensive lineman
  • Danny Vitale- fullback

New Orleans Saints

  • Jason Vander Laan- tight end
  • Cole Wick- tight end

New York Giants

  • Sam Beal- defensive back
  • Da’Mari Scott- wide receiver
  • Nate Solder- offensive lineman

New York Jets

  • Josh Doctson- wide receiver
  • Leo Koloamatangi- offensive lineman
  • CJ Mosley- linebacker

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Marquise Goodwin- wide receiver

San Francisco 49ers

  • Travis Benjamin- wide receiver
  • Jake Brendel- offensive lineman
  • Shon Coleman- offensive lineman

Seattle Seahawks

  • Chance Warmack- offensive lineman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Brad Seaton- offensive lineman

Tennessee Titans

  • Anthony McKinney- offensive lineman

Washington Football Team

  • Caleb Brantley- defensive lineman
  • Josh Harvey-Clemons – linebacker

