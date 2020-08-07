List: NFL players opting out of 2020 season with health concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the NFL begins its trek toward the 2020 season, the league and the Players Association previously agreed on an opt-out protocol for players uncomfortable with playing during the COVID-19 pandemic due to health and safety concerns.
While the preseason deadline for opting out passed on Thursday, players will still have the option of opting out later in the season if they or a family member becomes sick.
The NFL stipend for high-risk players opting out of the 2020 season is $350,000. For lower risk players, the stipend is $150,000.
According to KXAN’s count, 67 NFL players are currently expected to sit out the season due to COVID-19.
The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were most-affected by players opting out. The Patriots lost an estimated five starters from their depth chart. The Browns were hit hard at a specific position group with five offensive linemen opting out.
Check out the full list of players that have opted out of the 2020 season as of Thursday’s deadline:
Dallas Cowboys
- Maurice Canady- defensive back
- Stephen Guidry- wide receiver
- Jamize Olawale- fullback
Houston Texans
- Eddie Vanderdoes- defensive lineman
Arizona Cardinals
- Marcus Gilbert- offensive lineman
Baltimore Ravens
- Andre Smith- offensive lineman
- De’Anthony Thomas- wide receiver
Buffalo Bills
- EJ Gaines- defensive back
- Star Lotulelei- defensive lineman
Carolina Panthers
- Jordan Mack- linebacker
- Christian Miller- linebacker
Chicago Bears
- Eddie Goldman- defensive lineman
- Jordan Lucas- defensive back
Cincinnati Bengals
- Isaiah Prince- offensive lineman
- Josh Upton- defensive lineman
Cleveland Browns
- Andrew Billings- defensive lineman
- Drake Dorbeck- offensive lineman
- Drew Forbes- offensive lineman
- Colby Gossett- offensive lineman
- Malcolm Pridgeon- offensive lineman
Denver Broncos
- Ja’Wuan James- offensive lineman
- Kyle Peko- defensive lineman
Detroit Lions
- Geronimo Allison- wide receiver
- John Atkins- defensive lineman
- Russell Bodine- offensive lineman
Green Bay Packers
- Devin Funchess- wide receiver
Indianapolis Colts
- Skai Moore- linebacker
- Rolan Milligan- defensive back
- Marvell Tell- defensive back
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Lerentee McCray- defensive lineman
- Rashaan Melvin- defensive back
- Al Woods- defensive lineman
Kansas City Chiefs
- Laurent Duvernay-Tardif- offensive lineman
- Lucas Niang- offensive lineman
- Damien Williams- running back
Las Vegas Raiders
- Ukeme Eligwe- linebacker
- D.J. Killings- defensive back
- Jeremiah Valoaga- defensive lineman
Los Angeles Rams
- Chandler Brewer- offensive lineman
Miami Dolphins
- Allen Hurns- wide receiver
- Albert Wilson- wide receiver
Minnesota Vikings
- Michael Pierce- defensive lineman
New England Patriots
- Brandon Bolden- running back
- Marcus Cannon- offensive lineman
- Patrick Chung- defensive back
- Dont’a Hightower- linebacker
- Matt LaCosse- tight end
- Marquise Lee- wide receiver
- Najee Toran- offensive lineman
- Danny Vitale- fullback
New Orleans Saints
- Jason Vander Laan- tight end
- Cole Wick- tight end
New York Giants
- Sam Beal- defensive back
- Da’Mari Scott- wide receiver
- Nate Solder- offensive lineman
New York Jets
- Josh Doctson- wide receiver
- Leo Koloamatangi- offensive lineman
- CJ Mosley- linebacker
Philadelphia Eagles
- Marquise Goodwin- wide receiver
San Francisco 49ers
- Travis Benjamin- wide receiver
- Jake Brendel- offensive lineman
- Shon Coleman- offensive lineman
Seattle Seahawks
- Chance Warmack- offensive lineman
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Brad Seaton- offensive lineman
Tennessee Titans
- Anthony McKinney- offensive lineman
Washington Football Team
- Caleb Brantley- defensive lineman
- Josh Harvey-Clemons – linebacker