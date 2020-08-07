List: NFL players opting out of 2020 season with health concerns

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh. Disabled Sports USA, with funding from the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, plans to launch a league in the fall. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the NFL begins its trek toward the 2020 season, the league and the Players Association previously agreed on an opt-out protocol for players uncomfortable with playing during the COVID-19 pandemic due to health and safety concerns.

While the preseason deadline for opting out passed on Thursday, players will still have the option of opting out later in the season if they or a family member becomes sick.

The NFL stipend for high-risk players opting out of the 2020 season is $350,000. For lower risk players, the stipend is $150,000.

According to KXAN’s count, 67 NFL players are currently expected to sit out the season due to COVID-19.

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns were most-affected by players opting out. The Patriots lost an estimated five starters from their depth chart. The Browns were hit hard at a specific position group with five offensive linemen opting out.

Check out the full list of players that have opted out of the 2020 season as of Thursday’s deadline:

Dallas Cowboys

Maurice Canady- defensive back

Stephen Guidry- wide receiver

Jamize Olawale- fullback

Houston Texans

Eddie Vanderdoes- defensive lineman

Arizona Cardinals

Marcus Gilbert- offensive lineman

Baltimore Ravens

Andre Smith- offensive lineman

De’Anthony Thomas- wide receiver

Buffalo Bills

EJ Gaines- defensive back

Star Lotulelei- defensive lineman

Carolina Panthers

Jordan Mack- linebacker

Christian Miller- linebacker

Chicago Bears

Eddie Goldman- defensive lineman

Jordan Lucas- defensive back

Cincinnati Bengals

Isaiah Prince- offensive lineman

Josh Upton- defensive lineman

Cleveland Browns

Andrew Billings- defensive lineman

Drake Dorbeck- offensive lineman

Drew Forbes- offensive lineman

Colby Gossett- offensive lineman

Malcolm Pridgeon- offensive lineman

Denver Broncos

Ja’Wuan James- offensive lineman

Kyle Peko- defensive lineman

Detroit Lions

Geronimo Allison- wide receiver

John Atkins- defensive lineman

Russell Bodine- offensive lineman

Green Bay Packers

Devin Funchess- wide receiver

Indianapolis Colts

Skai Moore- linebacker

Rolan Milligan- defensive back

Marvell Tell- defensive back

Jacksonville Jaguars

Lerentee McCray- defensive lineman

Rashaan Melvin- defensive back

Al Woods- defensive lineman

Kansas City Chiefs

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif- offensive lineman

Lucas Niang- offensive lineman

Damien Williams- running back

Las Vegas Raiders

Ukeme Eligwe- linebacker

D.J. Killings- defensive back

Jeremiah Valoaga- defensive lineman

Los Angeles Rams

Chandler Brewer- offensive lineman

Miami Dolphins

Allen Hurns- wide receiver

Albert Wilson- wide receiver

Minnesota Vikings

Michael Pierce- defensive lineman

New England Patriots

Brandon Bolden- running back

Marcus Cannon- offensive lineman

Patrick Chung- defensive back

Dont’a Hightower- linebacker

Matt LaCosse- tight end

Marquise Lee- wide receiver

Najee Toran- offensive lineman

Danny Vitale- fullback

New Orleans Saints

Jason Vander Laan- tight end

Cole Wick- tight end

New York Giants

Sam Beal- defensive back

Da’Mari Scott- wide receiver

Nate Solder- offensive lineman

New York Jets

Josh Doctson- wide receiver

Leo Koloamatangi- offensive lineman

CJ Mosley- linebacker

Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Goodwin- wide receiver

San Francisco 49ers

Travis Benjamin- wide receiver

Jake Brendel- offensive lineman

Shon Coleman- offensive lineman

Seattle Seahawks

Chance Warmack- offensive lineman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brad Seaton- offensive lineman

Tennessee Titans

Anthony McKinney- offensive lineman

Washington Football Team