LIST: Here are the Texans playing in this year’s Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford celebrates after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — For the fourth time in five years, one of the Super Bowl teams will feature a starting quarterback from the state of Texas. In total, 14 players are representing the Lone Star State when Super Bowl LVI kicks off on KXAN/NBC at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

Highland Park native Matthew Stafford is making his big game debut in his 13th NFL season when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

In 2017, Nick Foles (Austin Westlake) won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2019, Patrick Mahomes (Tyler, Texas) and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. Last year, Mahomes couldn’t take the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl titles, losing to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Rams hold the edge over the Bengals in terms of Texas flair on the Super Bowl LVI roster. Stafford and defensive lineman Von Miller lead the pack of nine Texans on the Rams’ roster.

The Bengals, led by former Texas Longhorn offensive lineman Trey Hopkins, have five Texans on the roster. NFL rookie and former Longhorn Joseph Ossai suffered a season-ending injury in the Bengals’ preseason and is on the injured reserve list.

Here’s the full list of Texans set to play in the “Big Game” Sunday.

Texans on the Los Angeles Rams’ roster

Matthew Stafford | Georgia | Highland Park, Texas

| Georgia | Highland Park, Texas Von Miller | Texas A&M | DeSoto, Texas

| Texas A&M | DeSoto, Texas Travin Howard | TCU | Longview, Texas

| TCU | Longview, Texas Bobby Brown | Texas A&M | Arlington, Texas

| Texas A&M | Arlington, Texas Joe Noteboom | TCU | Plano, Texas

| TCU | Plano, Texas Bobby Evans | Oklahoma | Allen, Texas

| Oklahoma | Allen, Texas Obo Okoronkwo | Oklahoma | Houston, Texas

| Oklahoma | Houston, Texas Anthony Hines | Texas A&M | Plano, Texas (practice squad)

| Texas A&M | Plano, Texas (practice squad) Justin Lawler | SMU | Pottsboro, Texas (practice squad)

Texans on the Cincinnati Bengals’ roster