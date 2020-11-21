List: College football games postponed this week due to COVID-19

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, a Big 12 pylon marks the end zone at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State in Austin, Texas. Big 12 schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of Friday night, 17 college football games have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 this week.

Texas is dealing with its first schedule change of the season after Kansas was unable to meet the Big 12’s position group minimum for playing a game due to contact tracing, positive cases and injuries. The Longhorns game against the Jayhawks has been rescheduled to Dec. 12.

The minimum number of players required to play a football game in the Big 12 Conference this season is 53. The Big 12 requires each roster to have seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and at least one quarterback healthy to play each week.

No. 5 Texas A&M was forced to postpone its second straight game due positive cases within the program. The Aggies were scheduled to host Ole Miss on Saturday in College Station.

Here’s a list of the games canceled this week (Nov. 17-21).