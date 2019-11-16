Lions turn to QB Jeff Driskel against Cowboys

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys won’t face Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford this Sunday on the road.

Stafford has been fighting a nagging back injury and was ruled out Friday. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has a look at Stafford’s backup QB.

The Lions will give quarterback, Jeff Driskel, another start. He’s somewhat inexperienced, making only his seventh start, but the Cowboys know they can’t take a backup quarterback lightly.

“I’ve see plenty of them come into this league and make some statements…Gardner Minshew and the guy from Carolina (Kyle Allen). So, you can never sleep on a back-up quarterback. You have to treat them all with the same respect because, you know, you think he’s going to be some washed up guy and he puts up 500 yards and five touchdowns,” Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn said.

As for the Cowboys injury situation, offensive lineman Connor Williams will miss this game after a knee scope earlier in the week. Xavier Su’a Filo will start in his place. La’el Collins is dealing with a bad knee, but he should play. Safety Jeff Heath has a shoulder injury, and he is listed as questionable.