AUSTIN (KXAN) — Liberty Hill native Sedona Prince is coming back to Texas to finish her college basketball career, just not to Austin.

After three years with the Oregon Ducks, and playing in two of them, Prince announced on social media that she’s transferring to TCU. The 6-foot-7 forward was fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in shooting this season, making 54.2% of her shots while scoring 9.3 points per game and pulling down 4.9 rebounds per game She also blocked 1.3 shots per game for the Ducks in her redshirt junior season.

Prince began her college career as a Texas Longhorn but broke her leg playing for Team USA in the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Mexico City the summer before her freshman year in 2018. She didn’t play at all that year and then was denied a waiver to play immediately when she transferred to Oregon. She sat out another year to start her time in Eugene, and then finally got to play in the 2020-21 season.

She graduated from Oregon in May 2022 and had her final season end early with a torn ligament in her elbow that required surgery.

In high school for the Panthers, she was named a McDonald’s All-American and scored 12 points for the East team in an 82-79 loss.

The Horned Frogs had a rough 2022-23 season, finishing last in the Big 12 Conference with a 1-17 record. TCU finished 8-23 overall and had a 13-game losing streak to start Big 12 play. They did, however, pick up a 57-52 win over Kansas in the Big 12 Conference tournament.