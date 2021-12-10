Liberty Hill advances to 5A Division II state championship game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Liberty Hill is advancing to the 5A Division II state championship game for the first time since 2018 after beating Crosby 42-14 in the semifinals in Bryan.

Last season, Crosby defeated Liberty Hill in an overtime thriller, scoring 62 points.

This season, the Panthers defense dominated Crosby, shutting down the Cougars and only holding them to 14 points.

Joe Pitchford scored the first two touchdowns for the Panthers, one in the first quarter and then adding the second TD early in the second quarter.

Noah Long scored a couple of touchdowns as well, his first touchdown put Liberty Hill up 19-0, with the Panthers following that score up with a good two point conversion to make it 21-0. Long also put the exclamation point on the victory with a 25 yard touchdown run to put the scoreboard at 42-14.

It was a group effort on defense for Liberty Hill but one player who stood out was Aaron Brewer.

Brewer had two fumble recoveries, scoring on his second after a great play was made by Drake Torno to cause the fumble which led to the Brewer touchdown.

Now, Liberty Hill will face South Oak Cliff in the 5A Division II title game at AT&T Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11am.

