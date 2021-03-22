Less fans doesn’t necessarily mean less excitement at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a year hiatus, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event is back in Austin. There’s a little less fanfare than usual due to a reduced capacity and rules limiting fan interaction.

However, tournament officials are excited for the action. Planning and preparation for this event have taken place for months with Austin health officials providing guidance every step of the way.

“It really feels good, obviously, health and safety is the number one priority but we are really excited to see these players show back up to Austin Country Club,” tournament directory Jordan Uppleger said. “The membership and Dell Technologies has been great to work with.”

The players are thrilled to be back as well, and they’re glad that the PGA and local health officials are allowing at least some fans to return.

It’s something that makes defending Match Play champion Kevin Kisner grateful.

“Obviously, we need our fans back and it’s been a great success so far to implement fans slowly back into it,” Kisner said. “I really enjoy having the fans, it helps us step our game in every aspect.”

The maximum amount of fans allowed at Austin Country Club for this year’s event will be 20% capacity.

Also this year, masks are required at all times, and there will be limited player and fan interaction. No autographs are allowed, and no handshakes, or fist bumps with players.

WGC-Dell Match Play continues this week with the final round taking place on Sunday.