Former Longhorns baseball coach Cliff Gustafson on the field before the 2018 UT Alumni Game. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cliff Gustafson, one of the founding fathers of Texas Longhorns baseball, has died at the age of 91.

His legendary Longhorns coaching career extended over 29 years and resulted in two national championships (1975 and 1983) and 22 Southwest Conference titles. He finished with an astounding .795 winning percentage with 1,466 wins and 377 losses as Texas’ head coach.

Gustafson replaced Bibb Falk as the Longhorns head baseball coach in 1968, after 14 seasons as a high school coach in San Antonio. He led Texas to 18 appearances in the College World Series.

Past and Present: Cliff Gustafson, Augie Garrido and David Pierce meet on the field before the 2018 Alumni Game (Andrew Schnitker/KXAN)

When Gustafson retired in 1996, he held the record for the most wins in NCAA Division 1 history — he still ranks seventh on the list.

A member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Gustafson earned National Coach of the Year in 1982 and 1983.

Gustafson’s Longhorns career actually started in 1952 as a player on a Texas team that reached the College World Series after winning the Southwest Conference championship. Coach “Gus” is one of the few in the sport who played and coached in a College World Series.

After Gustafson’s retirement from the the “40 Acres,” he remained an ardent supporter of Longhorns baseball, supporting UT coaching successors Augie Garrido and David Pierce.