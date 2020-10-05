Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, FL – OCTOBER 26: Bobby Bowden talks to a loving crowd before the pre game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadiumon October 26, 2013 in Tallahassee, Florida (Photo by Jeff Gammons/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (KXAN) — Bobby Bowden, the long-time former head football coach at Florida State, says he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Bowden, 90, told the Tallahassee Democrat that he was recently hospitalized for two weeks due to a leg infection. Bowden left a hospital rehab facility on Thursday and tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The two-time national championship winning coach told the newspaper that he was feeling fine on Monday and wasn’t showing signs of the common COVID-19 symptoms.

Bowden won over 400 games during a 50-year college coaching career mostly with the Florida State football program.