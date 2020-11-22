LBJ scores often in big playoff win against Alice

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — From the opening kickoff, LBJ was in control of its 4A UIL state playoff matchup against Alice at Seguin’s Matador Stadium on Saturday.

Phazzon Washington took the opening kickoff 80 yards for the LBJ touchdown, setting the tone for a 72-20 rout against the South Texas team. The Jaguars will face Corpus Christi’s Calallen in the third round.

Sedrick Alexander’s five-yard run gave LBJ a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter. Oscar Gordon finds Andrew Mukuba for a 26-yard touchdown on LBJ’s next possession after recovering an onside kick.

LBJ has dominated in its first two playoff contests, outscoring its opponents 133-20. The Jaguars opened the postseason with a 61-0 win over Pleasanton last week.

