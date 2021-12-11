LBJ earns trip to the state championship game for the first time in school history

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The LBJ Jaguars made history on Saturday, beating Tyler Chapel Hill 38-35 to earn the school’s first trip ever to the state championship game.

The game was a thriller, with LBJ taking a 20-7 lead in the first half before a comeback by the Bulldogs had the Jaguars on the ropes.

Chapel Hill took a 35-26 lead in the fourth quarter after a Demetrius Bribson Jr. touchdown run.

LBJ responded with a methodical ensuing drive that resulted in a Sedrick Alexander touchdown run.

The Jaguars weren’t finished, stopping Chapel Hill and then getting the ball back in the final minutes of the ballgame.

They led another methodical final drive and with nine seconds remaining on the clock, Oscar Gordon found Noah Baker in the end zone to put LBJ up for good.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and that’s why I prepared my team all week, dogfight, dogfight, dogfight all four quarters…that’s all I preached,” head coach Jahmal Fenner said. “So, my whole deal was just about managing them, keeping them calm, and keeping them locked in and that’s what they did, they were focused the whole night.”

LBJ is the first AISD school to play for a state title since Reagan (now Northeast) lost to Earl Campbell and John Tyler High School in 1973. It’s been 51 years since an AISD school won the state championship, that school was Reagan as well.

The Jaguars will face Stephenville High School in the 4A Division 1 title game next Friday morning at 11am.