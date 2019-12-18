LATEST: Texas football begins to fill 2020 recruiting class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are expected to sign 16 players during the 2019 Early National Signing Day period Wednesday which is a drop in numbers compared to a couple of weeks ago.

With some uncertainty around the coaching staff and a season that didn’t meet expectations, the Longhorns have been leaking some oil on the recruiting front since October.

In total, six players have walked away from the Texas class since the beginning of the 2019 season. Three of those players, defensive end Van Fillinger, running back Ty Jordan and receiver Quentin Johnston, decommitted from the Longhorns class after the firing of Todd Orlando and demotion of Tim Beck.

Moving away from the negative, the Longhorns currently own the nation’s No. 10 class, according to 247 Sports. The prize of the class is Arizona running back Bijan Robinson — ranked the No. 2 back in the country. The Longhorns will be in good shape as long as Robinson signs Wednesday.

This live blog will be updated as players officially fax away their papers and sign with Texas.

Live Blog

7:06 a.m.: The first letter faxed into the Texas Longhorns is from defensive back Kitan Crawford out of John Tyler High School in Tyler.

Crawford is the only true cornerback currently in the Longhorns 2020 class.

7:13 a.m.: The newest commit to the Texas class is defensive lineman Sawyer Goram-Welch who announced his pledge to the Longhorns Sunday.

Goram-Welch is a feisty player that will need to put on some weight once he gets to Austin. The Longview High School product is enrolling early at Texas meaning he’ll arrive in Austin in January. and likely the biggest hint that Texas will be headed for a four defensive lineman scheme under new coordinator Chris Ash.

Texas will likely try to add one or two more defensive linemen for this class.

He got a nice endorsement from Texas “Minister of Culture” Matthew McConaughey — who is a fellow Longview alum.

congrats to Sawyer-from the View to Austin-welcome to the 40 acres- lets make it count #lobos #hookem https://t.co/jGHuXrHeOv — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) December 17, 2019

7:18 a.m.: Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card signed his letter of intent for Texas bright and early.

Card has been committed to the Longhorns for over a year and a half. You can find more on Card’s decision here.

7:31 a.m.: A Central Texas prospect could be the Longhorns’ “diamond in the rough” for the 2020 class. Hutto’s Dajon Harrison will bring speed to the class — something that Tom Herman (and all coaches, really) are always looking for.

Harrison’s most likely immediate impact will be in the return game fielding punts and kicks.

A True “💎” In The Rough!

Welcome 2 The Fam! 🤘🏾🤝 https://t.co/qqSNvlya6x pic.twitter.com/qCiMpIxTds — Bryan Carrington (@BCarringtonUT) December 18, 2019

7:38 a.m.: Cy Ridge’s Vernon Broughton is in for the 2020 class. A top 100 player in the nation, Broughton chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M. This defensive lineman is one of the “can’t miss” prospects for the Texas class. The Longhorns are in desperate need of dominant defensive lineman — Broughton could be a special player for several year.

8:26 a.m.: Longhorns offensive line coach Herb Hand is welcoming four players to his room.

San Antonio O’Connor lineman Logan Parr, Prosper’s Jake Majors and Port Neches-Groves’ Jaylen Garth have been mainstays of the class for nearly a year.

Texas added Andrej Karic from powerhouse Southlake Carroll during the summer. He was upgraded after further evaluation to a top 300 player in the country.

The offensive line has been an area of concern for the Longhorns for basically a decade. Hand is accumulating talent to the point where these four freshmen won’t be relied on as major contributors in their first year of college — giving them the chance to grow into a position.

Four DUDES added to the OL UNIT today. Definitely OKGs (Our Kinda Guys).



Looking forward to working with @l0gan_parr, @jakob_majors, @JaylenGarth and @KaricAndrej – Thankful to be their coach!#HookEm 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/pmGLZtbhSR — Herb Hand (@CoachHand) December 18, 2019

8:55 a.m.: Safety Xavion Alford from Shadow Creek is officially a Longhorn. Alford committed to Texas during the “Summer Wave” of 2019. Alford has already dubbed himself the “Landlord of DKR” which is a pretty catchy title for a defensive back playing most of his games at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Alford missed most of his senior season due to injury. He’s joining a full defensive back room of young talent, but the Longhorns certainly need help in the secondary after finishing near dead last in the country in passing yards allowed in 2019.

9:17 a.m.: Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson has an amazingly bright future ahead of him. Unfortunately, Jackson won’t get to finish his high school career in the state championship after sustaining a leg injury in the state semifinals against Rockwall Saturday.

The Longhorns recruited Jackson as a quarterback, and he will get every opportunity to succeed at that position. Jackson is pure dual threat with off-the-charts talent.

Jackson led Duncanville to back-to-back 6A State Championship appearances.

9:51 a.m.: Highland Park defensive end Prince Dorbah was one of the final commits to officially sign with Texas Wednesday. Dorbah will be shifting down to linebacker for college after an excellent high school career as a pass-rusher.

Dorbah will be counted on to create havoc in the opponent’s backfield after 30+ sacks in the last two seasons of high school.

10:44 a.m.: 15 players have signed National Letter of Intents for the Texas class…there’s only one player left and it’s a big one.

Tucson running back Bijan Robinson is expected to sign at 1:30 p.m. Texas time. Robinson is the most important piece to the Longhorns 2020 class and will make an immediate impact on the field for 2020.