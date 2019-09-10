Latest result shows Texas is close, but not yet elite in college football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two days after Texas walked away with its first loss of the 2019 season, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman sees that his team is stepping closer to being an elite program.

Herman was clear the result against LSU isn’t good enough, but he can see the progress being made.

“Our goal is to not just belong. Our goal is to win those things,” Herman said. “I get there is a bit of PTSD around here for the prior decade or so, but I told our team, in three years we have come this far, and we’ve got this far to go to be elite, and that last bit is the hardest part.”

It was likely hard for Texas to review LSU’s decisive blow late in the fourth quarter. A play that will certainly be etched into the memory of Longhorns everywhere.

The Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson connected on a third and long that ended in a Tigers touchdown ultimately sealing the 45-38 win.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron admitted they went for it all on that play because failure likely meant a Longhorns win. Orgeron said in his post game press conference that he didn’t think his defense could make a stop in the final two minutes.

As electric as the two offenses were Saturday night, the Longhorns’ defense was hit with a reality check allowing 573 total yards. The Texas secondary was pinpointed as the main culprit after Burrow’s career day, but Herman spread the blame around the entire unit Monday.

“We’ve got to get better, but we’re also not ready to sound all of the alarms just yet. Knowing that the improvements…are certainly fixable,” Herman said about his team’s defensive performance.