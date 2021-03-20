Latest: Texas Longhorns on the brink of upset loss to Abilene Christian in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time as they head into the NCAA Tournament.
No. 3 Texas (19-7, 11-6 Big 12) is facing No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4, 13-2 Southland) in the first round tonight. You can watch the game on truTV.
Texas has fared well in tournament play this year, winning the Maui Invitational and, most recently, surging past Texas Tech and Oklahoma State (both NCAA tournament teams) to win the Big 12 Tournament championship for the first time in program history.
How to find TruTV
- AT&T U-verse: Channel 164, Channel 1164 (HD)
- DIRECTV: Channel 246 (HD)
- DISH Network: Channel 242, Channel 9430 (HD)
- Spectrum: Channel 112
You can also watch through March Madness Live on NCAA.com by entering your username and password from your TV subscription.
Current Score
2ND HALF: ACU 50 | Texas 47
News and Notes
- Texas is getting outrebounded on the offensive boards 19-4
- What a play by ACU’s Damien Daniels. Daniels forces the contact on Ramey and gets the basket. ACU leads 50-47
- Texas gets a bucket from Andrew Jones. They are in desperate need of a scorer to step up
- The Longhorns offense needs Matt Coleman clicking like he was in the Big 12 tournament. Coleman has 4 straight, getting Texas to within 41-40
- The Wildcats are ALIVE. 7-0 run gives ACU a 39-36 lead at the under-12 TV timeout
- Texas has been awful at protecting the basketball…18 turnovers so far
- ACU went through an 8:34 scoring drought to end the first and start the second. They finally get on the board with five straight. The bench was…excited.
- Strong start to the 2nd half for Kai Jones. Back-to-back baskets. Longhorns lead 32-23
- The Longhorns defense shut down ACU, but they didn’t do much damage on offense in the final minutes. A 6-0 run gave Texas a 28-23 lead at halftime.
- Abilene Christian took a 23-22 lead with 7:11 to go in the first half…and didn’t score again. Credit to the Longhorns defense.
- Shaka Smart is going into his bench. Brock Cunningham, Donovan Williams and Royce Hamm already have minutes in the first half
- Texas is dealing with foul trouble from its guard, which is problematic against a relentless ACU defense. Andrew Jones has 2 fouls. Matt Coleman has 2 fouls
- Longhorns took some ill-advised 3-pointers early, but are looking good from outside. 5-of-11 from 3-point range so far
- Jericho Sims was featured early with two dunks to start the game