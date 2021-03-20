Latest: Texas Longhorns on the brink of upset loss to Abilene Christian in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time as they head into the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 Texas (19-7, 11-6 Big 12) is facing No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4, 13-2 Southland) in the first round tonight. You can watch the game on truTV.

Texas has fared well in tournament play this year, winning the Maui Invitational and, most recently, surging past Texas Tech and Oklahoma State (both NCAA tournament teams) to win the Big 12 Tournament championship for the first time in program history.

You can also watch through March Madness Live on NCAA.com by entering your username and password from your TV subscription.

Current Score

2ND HALF: ACU 50 | Texas 47

News and Notes

Texas is getting outrebounded on the offensive boards 19-4

What a play by ACU’s Damien Daniels. Daniels forces the contact on Ramey and gets the basket. ACU leads 50-47

Texas gets a bucket from Andrew Jones. They are in desperate need of a scorer to step up

The Longhorns offense needs Matt Coleman clicking like he was in the Big 12 tournament. Coleman has 4 straight, getting Texas to within 41-40

The Wildcats are ALIVE. 7-0 run gives ACU a 39-36 lead at the under-12 TV timeout

Texas has been awful at protecting the basketball…18 turnovers so far

ACU went through an 8:34 scoring drought to end the first and start the second. They finally get on the board with five straight. The bench was…excited.