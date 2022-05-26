FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — National No. 4 seed Arkansas poured it on late to push past Texas 7-1 in the first game of an NCAA softball super regional Thursday at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks finally got to Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini in the fifth inning with two hits and an error to plate three runs, but the home team had more offense in them with four runs in the sixth to put the game away. The game was scoreless until the fifth.

Arkansas had 12 hits and left 11 runners on base. Texas had six hits and left eight runners on.

Lauren Burke scored the lone run for Texas when she touched home after a Mia Scott fielder’s choice ground ball that forced out Janae Jefferson at second base in the seventh.

Jefferson and Burke each had two hits for the Longhorns. For Arkansas, Hannah Gammill and Hannah McEwen each had three hits, and Gammill drove in two runs.

Chenise Delce picked up the win in the circle for the Razorbacks with a complete-game performance. She scattered six hits and allowed an earned run with six strikeouts and a walk to boost her record to 19-2.

Dolcini picked 4 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

The best-of-3 series continues Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Arkansas (48-9) needs one more win to advance to the Women’s College World Series. Texas (41-18-1) needs to win both Friday and Saturday to move on.