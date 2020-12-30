Last stand at the Alamo Bowl: Will Sam Ehlinger stay or go?

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — This was not the way Sam Ehlinger wanted to close out his Texas Longhorns career.

Perhaps playing in his final game in burnt orange, Ehlinger couldn’t finish the game, leaving after the first half due to a shoulder injury. The local product, who grew up loving the Longhorns, finished with a stat line of 10-16 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Ehlinger has epitomized the Texas program for four years, leading with passion, but is he ready to leave after the 2020 season?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA adjusted its eligibility rules for 2020, giving every player a free year. If Ehlinger wants to come back for 2021, he can use the NCAA’s free pass and play one more college season. The Longhorns program would welcome him back with open arms.

Ehlinger has made 43 career starts at Texas. His numbers are firmly in the Longhorns record books with 11,276 passing yards, 1,912 rushing yards and 126 total touchdowns.

Before the Alamo Bowl, Ehlinger didn’t close the door on returning to Texas.

“I have given thought to it. I haven’t come to a conclusion yet. I’m trying to enjoy these last few weeks, but I haven’t closed one door on anything yet. Both options are incredible options. It’s not like there’s on clear cut what’s best for you and what’s best for the rest of my life. There’s positives to each, so it’s a very unique situation, but I’m just blessed to be in a situation where there’s two really positive events that could occur,” Ehlinger said last week.

Casey Thompson replaced Ehlinger in the second half and turned a close game into a blowout. Thompson matched an Alamo Bowl record with four touchdown passes and he matched that record in just one half of action.

Thompson finished the game 8-10 passing for 170 yards and the four touchdowns. Thompson added 17 rushing yards. If Ehlinger leads, Thompson and Lake Travis product Hudson Card will battle it out for the starting quarterback spot.

Thompson will be a redshirt junior. Card a true sophomore.

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said he expects to talk with Ehlinger about his future in the coming days or weeks.

“We hadn’t really talked about it. We had a few guys decide to come back for a second senior year and I would expect Sam and myself to have those conversations after the game. I know this game is important to him and he didn’t want to be distracted by the decision making process. I would imagine it’s something we talk about after the game,” Herman said Monday.

Ehlinger didn’t speak with the media after the Alamo Bowl, but Longhorns nation will anxiously be awaiting his decision for 2021.