Larry Teis stepping down as Texas State AD

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — After 17 years leading the Texas State athletic department, the school announced on Thursday that Larry Teis is stepping down as the athletic director on August 31st.

Don Coryell, the executive senior associate athletics director for external operations will take over in an interim role on September 1st.

“Dr. [Denise] Trauth and I began discussing my health situation last year and decided when Texas State resumes normal operations after COVID-19, it will be the perfect time for a change,” Teis said. “I have been dealing with a worsening back problem, and it will be difficult for me to travel to conferences and NCAA meetings, attend athletics contests on the road, and to be present at all university and athletic functions. Because I love this university and the Department of Athletics, I want what is best for the program, and it is time to make a leadership change.”

One of Teis’ major accomplishments was helping lead the Bobcats to the highest level of competition in football, from FCS to FBS in 2012. As a part of that move, he also oversaw the expansion of Bobcat Stadium capacity to 30,000 and a renovation to Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

“Under his leadership, the Department of Athletics has made significant progress,” Trauth, the university president, said. “I appreciate Larry for his leadership and loyalty to Texas State, and I appreciate his willingness to play a significant role in the department during this time of transition.”

Teis will serve as a special assistant to the president for athletics for one year after he steps down as AD.

Coryell, who is replacing Teis on an interim basis, has been with Texas State since 2004.

“I am incredibly grateful to President Trauth for trusting in me and giving me this amazing opportunity, and to Dr. Teis and our coaches and staff for their support,” Coryell said. “I am truly humbled. I am fortunate to be surrounded by great people who do great work, and I will work tirelessly to support them.”