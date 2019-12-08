Lampasas powers its way to 4A state semifinals with Liberty Hill victory

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Lampasas offense wouldn’t be denied Saturday against Liberty Hill and is now two wins away from a state championship.

Quarterback Ace Whitehead played a part in every Lampasas touchdown throwing for five touchdowns as the Badgers advanced to the 4A-Division 1 state semifinals with a 49-34 victory over its district foes.

Lampasas will face Carthage next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in New Caney.

Whitehead and the Badgers jumped out quickly on Liberty Hill for a 21-13 lead in the first quarter and a 35-19 lead at halftime. Midway through the third quarter, Lampasas added another score to ultimately put the game away.

Liberty Hill capped off an impressive postseason run after finishing fourth in District 14-4A. The Panthers finish the year with an 8-6 record.