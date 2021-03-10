LaMarcus Aldridge’s time with the San Antonio Spurs is likely over

LaMarcus Aldridge, right, poses with San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford, left, and his new jersey during a news conference at the team’s practice facility as he is formally introduced after he signed with the San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball team, Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs are splitting up amicably, according to head coach Gregg Popovich. The former Texas Longhorns’ six-year stint with the Spurs is over after 376 games with the organization.

Popovich told the media before Wednesday’s game with the Dallas Mavericks that Aldridge isn’t with the team and that the two sides have “mutually agreed to work out some opportunities for him and that’ll be elsewhere.”

Popovich called the decision to move Aldridge a “win-win.”

“He’s been a great teammate. He’s done everything we’ve asked. And at this point, we’d just like to do something that will work for him as much as for our club, because he deserves that,” Popovich said.

You can read the full transcript of Popovich’s answer below from Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds.

Gregg Popovich on LaMarcus Aldridge: pic.twitter.com/OQN0U3jVNV — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 11, 2021

Aldridge initially signed a four-year, $80 million deal with San Antonio before the 2015-16 season. He agreed to an extension that is set to expire at the end of this season.

The decision to part ways will give another NBA team the opportunity to get a 35-year-old rental for a potential postseason run before Aldridge becomes a free agent. The Spurs can try to find some pieces that fit as they work to rebuild toward NBA championship contenders.

In that sense, a trade does feel like a “win-win” for both sides.

Aldridge averaged 19 points and eight rebounds during his six seasons in San Antonio. He played on one Western Conference finals team in 2016-17. Aldridge played in 21 games this season.